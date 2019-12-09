WPIAL leading receiver David Pantelis announces offer from Duquesne

Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 11:38 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during their game against South Fayette on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

As the WPIAL’s leading receiver, Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis earned the attention of WPIAL defensive coordinators all across Class 5A.

Now, after a standout junior season, it’s college coaches who seem to be focusing on Pantelis. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back announced a Division I offer this week from Duquesne.

Pantelis led the WPIAL in both receptions and receiving yards. He had 77 catches for 1,169 yards and nine total touchdowns. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch and 97.4 yards per game for Upper St. Clair.

Twice he had more than 10 receptions in a game including a 13-catch, 269-yard performance against Woodland Hills. He also topped 200 yards receiving twice.

Defensively, Pantelis intercepted five passes and recovered a fumble.

He earned first-team all-conference honors in the Allegheny Eight.

Extremely honored and excited to say I have received an offer from Duquesne University! @DuqFB pic.twitter.com/1PX5dtDJCS — David Pantelis (@Davidpantelis11) December 4, 2019

