WPIAL moves Class AAA cross country to Friday

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 5:25 PM

The WPIAL announced that Thursday’s WPIAL Class AAA Cross Country Championship has been moved to Friday because of a possibility of heavy rain.

Class AA and Class A ran their championships Wednesday at White Oak Park.

The Class AAA teams will begin at 1 p.m. with a fast heat of the boys followed at 1:45 p.m. with the fast heat of the girls. The slower heats for boys and girls will go at 3 and 3:45 p.m.

The WPIAL isn’t the only district in the state to move their championships. District 1 near Philadelphia is now running on Monday, and District 3 near Harrisburg is considering a move to Saturday.

“We already had Friday has a rain date,” WPIAL Assistant to the Executive Director Vince Sortino said. “With the forecast, we felt in was right to move it.”

