WPIAL moves Class AAA cross country to Friday
By:
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 5:25 PM
The WPIAL announced that Thursday’s WPIAL Class AAA Cross Country Championship has been moved to Friday because of a possibility of heavy rain.
Class AA and Class A ran their championships Wednesday at White Oak Park.
The Class AAA teams will begin at 1 p.m. with a fast heat of the boys followed at 1:45 p.m. with the fast heat of the girls. The slower heats for boys and girls will go at 3 and 3:45 p.m.
The WPIAL isn’t the only district in the state to move their championships. District 1 near Philadelphia is now running on Monday, and District 3 near Harrisburg is considering a move to Saturday.
“We already had Friday has a rain date,” WPIAL Assistant to the Executive Director Vince Sortino said. “With the forecast, we felt in was right to move it.”
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Cross Country• Knoch’s Formica wins WPIAL Class AA cross country title; GS boys victorious
• Brownsville runner keeps WPIAL Class 2A cross country gold in family
• WPIAL cross country championships to feature numerous changes
• Fox Chapel boys cross country putting team mentality to use after winning section
• Quaker Valley cross country builds strong program with youth, experience