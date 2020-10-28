WPIAL moves Class AAA cross country to Friday

By:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 5:25 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Runners participate in the WPIAL Class AA cross country championships at White Oak Park on Oct. 28, 2020.

The WPIAL announced that Thursday’s WPIAL Class AAA Cross Country Championship has been moved to Friday because of a possibility of heavy rain.

Class AA and Class A ran their championships Wednesday at White Oak Park.

The Class AAA teams will begin at 1 p.m. with a fast heat of the boys followed at 1:45 p.m. with the fast heat of the girls. The slower heats for boys and girls will go at 3 and 3:45 p.m.

The WPIAL isn’t the only district in the state to move their championships. District 1 near Philadelphia is now running on Monday, and District 3 near Harrisburg is considering a move to Saturday.

“We already had Friday has a rain date,” WPIAL Assistant to the Executive Director Vince Sortino said. “With the forecast, we felt in was right to move it.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .