WPIAL, Philadelphia-area teams separated under PIAA playoff proposal

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 | 8:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Bryson Venanzio pitches the ball under pressure during a PIAA Class 5A state semifinal against Archbishop Wood.

MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA might move Pittsburgh and Philadelphia a little farther apart.

Football teams from the WPIAL and Philadelphia Catholic League won’t share the same side of the state playoff brackets anymore — if the PIAA approves tentative brackets revealed Wednesday for the 2020 and ’21 football seasons. The updated brackets put the WPIAL and District 12 on opposite sides, a welcomed sight for WPIAL Class 6A and 5A teams.

In the past two seasons, those powerful districts hundreds of miles apart ran into one another in the state semifinals. Travel was one concern that prompted the switch.

“Look at some of the matchups we had,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said. “We had an awful lot of long trips.”

District 12 includes Philadelphia public schools and teams from the Philadelphia Catholic League. This past postseason, Central Catholic played St. Joseph’s Prep in a Class 6A semifinal, and Gateway faced Archbishop Wood in 5A. Both were at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, which is almost a four-hour drive from Philadelphia.

The tentative brackets revealed Wednesday would swap District 12 with Harrisburg-based District 3. However, the brackets are only tentative, Lombardi stressed. They need to be approved twice more by the board before becoming official.

But travel wasn’t the only reason the districts were switched, Lombardi said. At times, the PIAA board just likes to mix things up.

“That rotation every two years is something I think is important,” Lombardi said, “because then you’re not hitting up against the same teams all of the time.”

The release of the state playoff brackets also allows the WPIAL to move ahead with realignment. The WPIAL couldn’t structure its postseason, including the number of qualifiers in each classification, until the PIAA revealed its brackets.

The new brackets have five of the six WPIAL champions entering the state playoffs in the semifinal round (Week 14). The odd team out will be the Class 6A champion, which again will enter the state bracket in the quarterfinals (Week 13).

That provides the WPIAL some flexibility.

The WPIAL could decide to field eight-, 12- or 16-team tournaments in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A if the playoffs were to start in Week 10, as usual. It hasn’t decided which four finals will be played at Heinz Field.

The WPIAL announced realigned conferences Monday.

Also, football teams soon might be allowed to conclude heat acclimatization week with what the PIAA is calling an inter-school practice. In other words, after finishing five days of heat acclimation, two schools could get together on a Saturday for a noncontact competition.

The PIAA board supported the football committee’s idea Wednesday, but the plan needs two more votes of approval before it would take effect.

“They can go to a neighboring school and play seven-on-seven and get some competition in,” Lombardi said. “No contact — helmet and shoulder pads only — but they can start looking at some things and developing their team.”

In other PIAA news, the football teams at Wilmington and Southern Columbia won’t have to compete in a higher classification next season.

The schools were slotted for a mandatory promotion under the PIAA’s new competitive balance formula, but both had their appeals granted Wednesday. However, appeals by Farrell and Archbishop Wood were denied by the PIAA board.

