WPIAL plans Diversity Advisory Council to better represent minority communities

Friday, June 19, 2020 | 1:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A WPIAL gold medal presented to the championship winners in Pennsylvania’s District 7 athletic events.

The WPIAL soon could have a Diversity Advisory Council, created to give a louder voice to the challenges faced by minority communities.

Associate executive director Amy Scheuneman shared her proposal Thursday with the WPIAL board of directors, who supported the plan and voted unanimously to develop the idea at a workshop next month. The council would offer guidance to the board and possibly take part in WPIAL hearings.

The WPIAL has heard complaints that its board doesn’t accurately reflect the racial diversity of its member schools, said Scheuneman, who’ll become the WPIAL executive director next month when Tim O’Malley retires.

The Diversity Advisory Council would help the WPIAL “gain information and knowledge to the background and social challenges that affect minorities who are underrepresented on the board of directors,” she said. “This council will help provide perspective and resource to the executive director and the WPIAL board of directors for the betterment of all student-athletes.”

Among others, the council might include local NAACP representatives, who’ve offered the WPIAL assistance in the past, Scheuneman said. Council members would not be members of the WPIAL board or vote during hearings.

“This is to let us understand what else is out there,” she said. “If there are people who feel underrepresented, they can come to that council to have their opinions voiced and heard.”

The WPIAL has 19 voting members, comprised largely of school administrators including athletic directors, principals and superintendents.

Ten members are elected annually on one-year terms and nine are appointed by various constituencies, such as the athletic directors’ representative and the school boards’ representative. That limits the WPIAL’s ability to diversify its board.

“We don’t have the ability to necessarily have great representation because it’s an election process,” Scheuneman said.

High school principals vote for the 10 at-large members.

This past school year, the board had no minority members. Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey was elected to the board this summer for the 2020-21 school year.

“This is something that in my opinion is long overdue,” said Coursey, calling the council “100% necessary.”

Scheuneman envisioned the council having between five and seven members, but those details will be discussed next month. Along with advising the WPIAL, council members could speak to student groups and be available as a resource for school administrators, she said.

