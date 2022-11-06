WPIAL players earn top 4 finishes at PIAA tennis championships
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 6:43 PM
WPIAL players were all over the podium at the PIAA Class 2A girls singles tennis championships Saturday in Hershey – everywhere but the top spot.
Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal was the champion, with Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close taking second, South Park’s Nicole Kempton third and Knoch’s Emily Greb fourth.
Rosenthal defeated Kempton in the semifinals and Close in the finals, both in straight sets.
Close knocked off Greb to reach the finals. Kempton defeated Greb for third place in a rematch of a WPIAL semifinal.
In Class 2A doubles, Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb and Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt fell in the semifinals.
Bauer and Greb defeated Thakkar and Belt in the third-place match in a rematch of the WPIAL finals.
No one from the WPIAL got out of the quarterfinals in Class 3A.
