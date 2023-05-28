WPIAL players ousted in semifinals of PIAA boys tennis tournament

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 5:02 PM

Metro Creative

The PIAA boys tennis semifinals were not kind to some of the WPIAL’s best players Saturday.

Class 2A singles finalists Austin He of Winchester Thurston and Severin Harmon of Sewickley Academy and Class 3A doubles champs Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan of Gateway were ousted one win from the state finals.

He, a freshman, was ousted by Lower Moreland senior Aaron Sandler, the District 1 champ, 6-0, 6-2. Harmon, a sophomore, lost to Lancaster County Day senior Nile Abadir, the District 3 champ, 6-0, 6-2.

In a rematch of the WPIAL finals, He and Harmon squared off in the third-place match. He won, 6-2, 6-1.

Memije and Hassan lost a tightly contested three-set match to District 3 champs Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

