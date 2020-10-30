WPIAL playoffs roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa blanks Hampton in opening round

By:

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa running back Vernon Redd works out during practice on Aug. 17, 2020, above The Pit.

Top-seeded Aliquippa forced four first-half turnovers, including a fumble on the opening kickoff, and sprinted past No. 8 Hampton, 31-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night at The Pit.

Aliquippa (8-0) took a 7-0 lead 81 seconds into the game on Vernon Redd’s 14-yard touchdown run and added three TDs in a 3-minute, 20-second span of the second quarter to make quick work of Hampton’s first playoff game in five years.

Linebacker Karl McBride returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown with 3:50 to play in the second quarter to put Aliquippa ahead 19-0. After another interception led to a Quips touchdown, safety Nate Lindsey returned a fumble 82 yards for a score with 30 seconds to play in the first half.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Aliquippa quarterback Vaughn Morris completed 8 of 13 attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Redd finished with 74 yards on 16 carries.

Hampton senior quarterback Matt DeMatteo was 2 of 10 for 7 yards and three interceptions.

Aliquippa will play Belle Vernon (6-1) in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Nov. 6.

Central Valley 56, East Allegheny 7 — Ameer Dudley threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Central Valley (8-0) scored 42 first-half points in its WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 8 East Allegheny (5-2).

Brett Fitzsimmons ran for 105 yards and a 57-yard touchdown while Landon Alexander rushed for 62 yards and two TDs. Amaryeh Lucky scored East Allegheny’s only touchdown on a 61-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Central Valley will face No. 4 Keystone Oaks in next week’s semifinals.

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 14 — In the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, Josh Hough rushed for touchdowns of 3, 18, 6, 97 and 36 yards and gained 210 yards on 10 carries as No. 1 Beaver Falls (8-0) ran past No. 8 Western Beaver (6-2). The Tigers rushed for 346 yards as a team.

Beaver Falls will play No. 4 Apollo-Ridge in next Friday’s semifinals.

Sto-Rox 21, Laurel 20 — Austin Jones threw for 281 yards and one touchdown and scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter as No. 3 Sto-Rox (7-1) slipped past No. 6 Laurel (5-3) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.

Michael Pasquarello ran for two touchdowns for Laurel, which led 14-0 after the first quarter. Sto-Rox’s Dionte Givens rushed for a 11-yard touchdown and recorded 13 tackles, setting the school’s career record in the process. Sto-Rox will meet No. 7 Serra Catholic in the semifinals.

New Castle 51, Blackhawk 35 — New Castle (1-5, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Blackhawk (2-6, 1-4) in a Class 4A Parkway Conference win.

Armstrong 50, Penn Cambria 22 — Cadin Olsen threw for 262 yards and five touchdowns to lead Armstrong to the nonconference victory against Penn Cambria. Jesse Hepler caught three passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Armstrong, which scored 43 first-half points.

Bishop Canevin 26, Northgate 6 — In nonconference play, Xavier Nelson caught five passes for 172 yards and an 85-yard touchdown and scored on a 53-yard interception as Bishop Canevin (5-3) defeated Northgate (0-8).

Burrell 26, Ringgold 20 — Burrell (3-5) defeated Ringgold (1-7) to end its season with a nonconference win.

Freedom 30, Beaver 21 — In nonconference play, Cole Beck threw for 171 yards and a touchdown as Freedom (5-3) defeated Beaver (2-5) for its fourth win in five games. Brett Boyd added touchdowns on a 22-yard reception and a 4-yard run.

Tags: Aliquippa, Armstrong, Beaver, Beaver Falls, Bishop Canevin, Blackhawk, Burrell, Central Valley, East Allegheny, Freedom, Hampton, Laurel, New Castle, Northgate, Ringgold, Sto-Rox, Western Beaver