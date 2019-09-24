WPIAL postpones hearing for Allderdice, Connellsville boys soccer teams

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 8:33 PM

A WPIAL hearing scheduled Wednesday for the Allderdice and Connellsville boys soccer teams has been postponed.

The hearing was delayed at Allderdice’s request, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

A new date wasn’t immediately set.

The WPIAL board voted unanimously last week to investigate allegations that the two boys soccer teams used racial and anti-gay slurs in a Sept. 1 game.

The allegations came to light when more than 30 Allderdice parents signed a letter attached to a Change.org petition entitled “Confront Racism in Western Pennsylvania.”

The letter says “Connellsville players goaded one Black and one Latino member of the Allderdice team with racial slurs.” It also contends that Connellsville players “utilized forms of physical touching likely intended to distract and intimidate.”

Connellsville’s administration in a statement alleged that Allderdice players directed homophobic comments toward a Connellsville player.

“We’ll try to establish in a factual manner what took place and what we might be able to do in response,” O’Malley said last week.

The WPIAL organized a similar hearing last September when Penn Hills accused Connellsville players of racial slurs.

After that investigation, the WPIAL board found the testimony of the Penn Hills players credible and believed it was “likely that at least some racial slurs or racially insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

The WPIAL required Connellsville to train its student-athletes in racial and cultural sensitivities.

Administrators at Connellsville and Allderdice attempted to resolve this year’s incident themselves, the way many disputes between member schools are handled. However, the WPIAL board decided Monday that it needed to become involved.

Allderdice is a member of Pittsburgh Public Schools but joined WPIAL soccer as an associate member in 2012.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

