WPIAL posts final swimming and diving performance lists

Monday, February 22, 2021 | 11:27 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Taylor Connors competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle at the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships Feb. 27, 2020, at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The WPIAL released its final swimming and diving performance lists Sunday evening, and individual swimmers and relays continued to produce new WPIAL-best performances during the final week of the regular season.

Posting new top times in Class AAA are Butler senior David Bocci (boys 100-yard butterfly, 49.82), Upper St. Clair senior Taylor Connors (girls 50 freestyle, 23.77 and 100 backstroke, 56.44), Seneca Valley senior Edie Sawyer (girls 100 breaststroke, 1:04.28), and the Seneca Valley girls 200 medley relay (1:45.71).

New top times recorded in Class AA were Montour senior Alex May (boys 200 individual medley, 1:59.81), Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan (boys 50 free, 20.91), Neshannock senior Conner McBeth (boys 100 free, 45.84), Shenango sophomore Connor Jeffcoat (boys 500 free, 4:54.68), Riverside freshman Joseph Roth (boys 100 back, 52.95), Southmoreland sophomore Henry Miller (boys 100 breaststroke, 59.67), Shady Side Academy sophomore Maeve Kelley (girls 200 free, 1:56.83), North Catholic senior Brittney Carmazzi (girls 100 fly, 57.93), the Riverside boys 400 free relay (3:24.66), and the Mt. Pleasant girls 200 free relay (1:41.99).

Entry declarations for WPIALs are due Monday at noon. The WPIAL preliminary psych sheets are scheduled to be released Wednesday at wpial.org.

The WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA diving championships are set for Friday and Saturday at North Allegheny High School.

The swimming championships are set for March 6 (Class AA) and March 7 (Class AAA).

The top 16 in each individual event and top 12 relays will compete. Those who meet automatic times released by the WPIAL on Jan. 12 are guaranteed to swim at WPIALs. The remaining field of entries will be selected from the top secondary time qualifiers.

Top WPIAL Swimming and Diving Performances

Through Saturday, Jan. 30

Class AAA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Kevin Donaldson, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:42.66

200 individual medley: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:52.25

50 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 20.86

100 butterfly: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 49.82

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 45.86

500 freestyle: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 4:39.71

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 50.43

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, senior, Upper St. Clair, 54.60

Girls

200 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 1:52.08

200 individual medley: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 2:03.56

50 freestyle: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 23.77

100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 56.16

100 freestyle: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 51.75

500 freestyle: Molly Smyers, senior, North Allegheny, 5:05.39

100 backstroke: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 56.44

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, senior, Seneca Valley, 1:04.28

Boys

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair, 1:33.77

200 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 1:27.77

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 3:11.66

Girls

200 medley relay: Seneca Valley, 1:45.71

200 freestyle relay: North Allegheny, 1:37.60

400 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair, 3:32.31

Diving

Boys

David Manelis, senior, Fox Chapel, 354.20

Girls

Christina Shi, sophomore, North Allegheny, 303.35

Class AA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 1:45.25

200 individual medley: Alex May, senior, Montour, 1:59.81

50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 20.91

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 52.08

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 45.84

500 freestyle: Connor Jeffcoat, sophomore, Shenango, 4:54.68

100 backstroke: Joseph Roth, freshman, Riverside, 52.95

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, sophomore, Southmoreland, 59.67

Girls

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 1:56.83

200 individual medley: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 2:07.62

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 24.26

100 butterfly: Brittney Carmazzi, senior, North Catholic, 57.93

100 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 53.47

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 4:58.93

100 backstroke: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 57.42

100 breaststroke: Yana Noronha, freshman, Indiana, 1:06.58

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Hampton, 1:40.06

200 freestyle relay: Riverside, 1:31.14

400 freestyle relay: Riverside, 3:24.66

Girls

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley, 1:51.45

200 freestyle relay: Mt. Pleasant, 1:41.99

400 freestyle relay: Northgate, 3:42.36

Diving

Boys

Koda Carslaw, sophomore, Hampton, 287.10

Girls

Maggie Foley, sophomore, North Catholic, 272.40

Tags: Belle Vernon, Butler, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, Montour, Mt. Pleasant, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, North Hills, Northgate, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Shenango, South Park, Southmoreland, Upper St. Clair