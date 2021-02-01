WPIAL posts latest swimming and diving performance lists

Monday, February 1, 2021 | 12:35 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Isabel Huang owns the top time in the WPIAL Class AA girls 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke through meets ending Jan. 30, 2020.

The WPIAL on Monday morning released its latest swimming and diving performance lists.

They are for times and point totals recorded at meets through Saturday (Jan. 30).

Seneca Valley junior Daniel Simoes, North Hills senior Joshua Bogniard, North Allegheny sophomore Alexa Sundgren, Neshannock senior Conner McBeth, Quaker Valley junior Isabel Huang and Shady Side Academy sophomore Maeve Kelley each occupy the top spot for two individual swimming events.

The Seneca Valley boys and North Allegheny and Quaker Valley girls have posted a pair of top relay times.

The final performance lists are expected to be released Feb. 22 in advance of the WPIAL diving championships Feb. 26-27 at North Allegheny High School and the WPIAL swim championships the week of March 1.

According to WPIAL swimming steering committee chairman Jamie Morton, information on the dates, times and locations of the swimming championships, including entry numbers for each individual and relay event, could be finalized as early as Wednesday.

The complete lists can be viewed at WPIAL.org.

Top WPIAL Swimming and Diving Performances

Through Saturday, Jan. 30

Class AAA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Andrew Holmes, junior, Gateway, 1:43.71

200 individual medley: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:52.25

50 freestyle: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 21.10

100 butterfly: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 50.54

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 46.62

500 freestyle: Parker Sterlitz, sophomore, Kiski Area, 4:44.55

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 51.39

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, senior, Upper St. Clair, 57.06

Girls

200 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 1:52.08

200 individual medley: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 2:03.56

50 freestyle: Delaney Allen, sophomore, Pine-Richland, 24.32

100 butterfly: Molly Smyers, senior, North Allegheny, 56.46

100 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 52.16

500 freestyle: Summer Raymer, junior, Gateway, 5:07.37

100 backstroke: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 57.35

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, senior, Seneca Valley, 1:04.43

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair, 1:33.77

200 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 1:27.77

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 3:11.66

Girls

200 medley relay: North Allegheny, 1:46.42

200 freestyle relay: North Allegheny, 1:37.60

400 freestyle relay: Fox Chapel, 3:33.86

Diving

Boys

David Manelis, senior, Fox Chapel, 336.40

Girls

Christina Shi, sophomore, North Allegheny, 303.35

Class AA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Ian Hamilton, sophomore, Laurel Highlands, 1:48.11

200 individual medley: William Retsch, junior, Hampton, 2:01.93

50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 21.11

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 52.08

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 45.95

500 freestyle: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 4:54.71

100 backstroke: Benjamin Sheets, sophomore, Hampton, 55.29

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, sophomore, Southmoreland, 1:00.30

Girls

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 1:56.85

200 individual medley: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 2:07.62

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 24.29

100 butterfly: Elise Nardozzi, freshman, Northgate, 58.35

100 freestyle: Hallie Findlan, senior, Thomas Jefferson, 53.84

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 5:04.90

100 backstroke: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 57.42

100 breaststroke: Alexis Schrecongost, junior, Freeport, 1:08.46

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Hampton, 1:40.60

200 freestyle relay: North Catholic, 1:34.19

400 freestyle relay: Northgate, 3:25.84

Girls

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley, 1:51.45

200 freestyle relay: Northgate, 1:45.10

400 freestyle relay: Quaker Valley, 3:43.94

Diving

Boys

Koda Carslaw, sophomore, Hampton, 287.10

Girls

Maggie Foley, sophomore, North Catholic, 272.10

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

