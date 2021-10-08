WPIAL recognizes 5 schools with Sportsmanship Award

By:

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Zach Panza celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty shot against Kiski Area on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Fridley Field in Hampton.

Six-time winner Hampton was among five schools named Friday as recipients of the WPIAL Sportsmanship Award, joining Derry, Laurel, Moon and Upper St. Clair.

This is the 25th year for the awards, which recognize the schools that “best demonstrate the elements of good sportsmanship,” the WPIAL said in a press release announcing the awards.

A WPIAL committee chooses the winners from nominees. The schools receive a banner and will be honored Nov. 17 during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum.

This was the first time Upper St. Clair received the award, making the Panthers the 67th different WPIAL school to be recognized. This is Derry’s fifth sportsmanship award. Laurel and Moon have won twice.

The honors were based on the 2020-21 academic year.

Hampton previously received the award in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2017-18 and 2019-20. Derry was honored in 1996-97 and three in consecutive years from 1999-2002.

Laurel was recognized in 2000-01, and Moon in 2013-14.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Hampton, Laurel, Moon, Upper St. Clair