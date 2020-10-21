WPIAL releases 2020 soccer playoff pairings

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 2:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Sam Farner heads the ball in front of the Deer Lakes goal on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Deer Lakes.

The WPIAL soccer playoff brackets are set.

The top boys seeds are Peters Township (11-1-1) in Class 4A, Mars (14-0) in 3A, Shady Side Academy (11-2) in 2A and Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) in A.

The top girls seeds are Peters Township (10-1-1) in Class 4A, Mars (12-0) in 3A, South Park (11-0-1) in 2A, and Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) in A.

Quaker Valley’s boys and girls soccer teams each qualified for the postseason but will not participate because of a coronavirus outbreak at the school. The Hopewell boys and Beaver girls, which each finished fifth in their respective sections, have taken the Quakers’ places in the tournaments.

In addition, the Ringgold girls also will not participate, and were replaced by Laurel Highlands.

First-round games are scheduled for Saturday (3A boys, A girls), Monday (2A boys, 4A and 3A girls) and Tuesday (4A and A boys, 2A girls).

Semifinals are set for Oct. 31 (4A boys), Nov. 2 (3A boys, 2A boys, 4A girls, A girls) and Nov. 4 (A boys, 3A girls, 2A girls).

Championship games will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at sites to be determined.

