WPIAL releases brackets for 2023 baseball playoffs

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 3:45 PM

Who’s No. 1?

Pine-Richland, Shaler, Montour, Riverside, Serra Catholic and Union will start the WPIAL baseball playoffs as favorites after receiving No. 1 seeds Friday when the brackets were revealed on TribLive HSSN. The next three weeks will decide if those six teams finish the year on top.

The WPIAL playoffs start with first-round games Monday and Tuesday. The tournaments finish May 30-31 with six WPIAL championship games at Wild Things Park in Washington.

In Class 6A, Pine-Richland, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley finished in a three-way tie atop the Section 1 standings. However, Pine-Richland won two out of three games over both rivals, so the Rams received the No. 1 seed.

A nonsection game in March might have helped decide the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, where Shaler (16-4) was seeded first and Bethel Park (15-4) was second. Shaler won a head-to-head matchup, 5-2, on March 30.

Serra Catholic in Class 2A and Union in A are both defending WPIAL champions.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9); Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10); North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11); Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) bye; Fox Chapel (12-8) vs. Mars (9-9) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Plum (12-7) vs. Trinity (6-9) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (15-4) vs. Armstrong (14-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) bye; North Hills (13-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-11) at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) bye; Peters Township (13-6) vs. West Allegheny (14-6) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (17-3) vs. Uniontown (7-8) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Ringgold (8-12) vs. Hampton (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (13-6) vs. Central Valley (6-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (14-6) vs. Kiski Area (9-9) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (14-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-11) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Indiana (13-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (9-9) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (15-2) vs. Hopewell (8-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (9-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-11) at Plum, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (10-10) vs. Burrell (7-9) at Latrobe, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-9) vs. Derry (7-10) at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (17-0) vs. Valley/Burrell winner at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (14-5) vs. South Allegheny (12-7) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (9-6) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (13-5) vs. Mohawk (12-7) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Avonworth (15-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant/Derry at Plum, 4 p.m.; South Park (14-5) vs. Shenango (8-8) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Yough (15-5) vs. Keystone Oaks (4-13) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (15-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (8-8) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-2) bye; Greensburg Central Catholic (9-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-3) bye; South Side (14-4) vs. Bentworth (9-9) at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-4) bye; Charleroi (12-4) vs. Riverview (9-7) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; New Brighton (14-4) bye; Chartiers-Houston (16-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (11-7) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Union (12-4) bye; Fort Cherry (11-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; California (12-7) bye; Carmichaels (14-3) vs. Cornell (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian (12-4) bye; Rochester (8-7) vs. Avella (10-6) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg (13-4) bye; Bishop Canevin (11-3) vs. Western Beaver (5-10) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

