WPIAL releases entry lists for swimming championships

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 3:30 PM

North Allegheny’s Molly Smyers is the top seed in the girls Class AAA 500-yard freestyle and the No. 2 seed in the 200 individual medley for the WPIAL swimming championships March 7 at Upper St. Clair High School.

The WPIAL swimming psych sheets for the Class AA and Class AAA championship meets March 6-7 at Upper St. Clair High School have been released on WPIAL.org.

The swimming committee met Wednesday morning to assemble the lists – the top 16 entries for individual events and top 12 for relays – based off of times recorded from the start of competition on Dec. 11 through the end of the qualifying period Saturday.

Each Monday, the WPIAL posted performance lists to give swimmers, divers, coaches and other high school swimming and diving enthusiasts an opportunity to see who was making their mark in each event.

A number of automatic qualifying times for swimming were posted based on standards released Jan. 12, and those times guaranteed an individual or relay a place at WPIALs.

The swimming committee then filled the remaining available spots to reach the 12- and 16-entry thresholds.

The WPIAL fixed the number of entries based on steps that needed to be taken in the wake of the state government’s covid rulings on capacity limitations.

The same guidelines led the WPIAL to move the swimming championships away from Pitt’s Trees Pool.

WPIAL diving champions will be crowned this weekend at North Allegheny High School. The Class AA competitions will be Friday, while Class AAA takes center stage on Saturday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .