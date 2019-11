WPIAL releases field hockey all-star lists

Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 5:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Thea Conomikes celebrates with Kate Nury (right) and Marnie McCormick after defeating The Ellis School in the WPIAL Class A field hockey final Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fox Chapel High School. SSA won, 1-0.

The WPIAL wrapped up the 2019 field hockey season Thursday with the release of its Division I and II all-star lists.

North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon, WPIAL Class AAA playoff qualifiers, led the way with three Division I first-team selections apiece, while champion Pine-Richland and runner-up Peters Township each had two selected to the first team.

WPIAL Class A champion Shady Side Academy, runner-up Ellis School and Aquinas Academy each placed three on the Division II first team, while Sewickley Academy and Oakland Catholic had two first-team selections.

Division I

First Team

Maya DeNoma, North Allegheny, Sr., Defender

Georgia Eson, Mt. Lebanon, Sr., Forward

Andie Hardin, Allderdice, Sr., Goalkeeper

Marisa Hess, North Allegheny, Jr., Midfield

Pfeifer Hill, Mt. Lebanon, Sr., Midfield

Cassidy King, Peters Township, Jr., Midfield

Emelia Krakora, Mt. Lebanon, Sr., Midfield

Ava Loskoch, Pine-Richland, Sr., Midfield

Rachel Lundie, Hempfield, Sr., Forward

Karlie Pavlic, Norwin, Jr., Forward

Sloan Rost, Fox Chapel, Sr., Forward

Ella Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland, Jr., Midfield

Nica Schratz, Peters Township, Sr., Forward

Madeline Takos, Upper St. Clair, Sr., Forward

Hailey Wachowiak, North Allegheny, Sr., Forward

Second Team

Abby Baratka, Pine-Richland, Sr., Goalkeeper

Ally Barcaskey, North Allegheny, Sr., Defender

Elaina Camino, Pine-Richland, Jr., Defender

Allyson Doran, Penn-Trafford, Jr., Forward

Teresa Dube, Hempfield, Sr., Midfield

Bailee Kelly, Norwin, Sr., Goalkeeper

Keegan Kline, Pine-Richland, Sr., Defender

Emma Little, Penn-Trafford, Jr., Midfield

Ellie Markel, Fox Chapel, Sr., Forward

Emma Mazur, Norwin, Jr., Forward

Katie Pituch, Mt. Lebanon, Sr., Goalkeeper

Alexa Sharron, Pine-Richland, Sr., Midfield

Caroline Zappone, Mt. Lebanon, Sr., Defender

Honorable Mention

Anika Sinha, Upper St. Clair, Sr., Defender

Heidi Van Dyk, Pine-Richland, Sr., Midfield

Zoe Zeff, Allderdice, Sr., Defender

Division II

First Team

Ilona Bender, Ellis School, Fr., Defender

Laura Childs, Winchester Thurston, Jr., Midfield

Zoe Conomikes, Shady Side Academy, Sr., Forward

Sophie Freuhauf, Sewickley Academy, Sr., Defender

Jessica Huwar, Oakland Catholic, Sr., Midfield

Lauren Jones, Latrobe, Jr., Forward

Emi Kartsonas, Aquinas Academy, Soph., Defender

Kat Kicinski, Oakland Catholic, Sr., Defender

Annabel Kuhn, Shady Side Academy, Jr., Forward

Gina Liguori, Aquinas Academy, Sr., Goalkeeper

Tegan Poerio, Ellis School, Jr., Midfield

Emma Queen, Aquinas Academy, Soph., Midfield

Annie Trimbur, Ellis School, Sr., Defender

Jenny Woodings, Shady Side Academy, Soph., Midfield

Ellie Zack, Sewickley Academy, Jr., Forward

Honorable Mention

Aira Bazaz, Ellis School, Sr., Defender

Claudia Brelsford, Winchester Thurston, Soph., Midfield

Cecelia Messner, Shady Side Academy, Soph., Midfield

Sarah Phillips, Sewickley Academy, Sr., Goalkeeper

Hannah Rust, Ellis School, Jr., Forward

Katie Slaymaker, Winchester Thurston, Sr., Defender

