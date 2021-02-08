WPIAL releases latest swimming and diving performance lists

By:

Monday, February 8, 2021 | 2:46 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL released its latest swimming and diving performance lists Monday, and there are changes at the top in four individual events and a relay from meets this past week.

In boys Class AAA, Butler senior David Bocci landed in the top spot for the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 39.71 seconds recorded Wednesday against Armstrong.

Bocci also has the top time in the 100 butterfly (50.54).

Northgate sophomore Matthew Purcell owns the top Class AA boys times in three events.

He already had the top time in the 500 free (4:54.71), and he added the 200 individual medley (2:00.63) and 100 backstroke (53.64) against Riverside on Saturday.

Shenango sophomore Connor Jeffcoat is the new holder of the top time in the Class AA boys 200 freestyle. He swam a 1:47.89 on Sunday at the Mars Area Classic.

The Riverside boys 200 free relay ascended to the top with a time of 1:31.14 against Northgate.

The WPIAL last week revealed the dates for the swimming championships. Class AA for boys and girls will be March 6, and Class AAA for both will be March 7.

The meets will not take place at Pitt’s Trees Pool because of state-imposed gathering limitations, and a yet-to-be-revealed high school venue will be used to stage the event.

The top 16 in each individual event and the top 12 in each relay event will compete. Those who meet automatic times released by the WPIAL on Jan. 12 are guaranteed to swim at WPIALs. The remaining field of entries will be selected from the top secondary time qualifiers.

The WPIAL diving championships’ date and location remain unchanged. North Allegheny will host Class AA on Feb. 26 and Class AAA on Feb. 27.

Top WPIAL Swimming and Diving Performances

Through Sunday

Class AAA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Andrew Holmes, junior, Gateway, 1:43.71

200 individual medley: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:52.25

50 freestyle: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 21.10

100 butterfly: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 50.54

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 46.62

500 freestyle: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 4:39.71

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 51.39

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, senior, Upper St. Clair, 57.06

Girls

200 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 1:52.08

200 individual medley: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 2:03.56

50 freestyle: Delaney Allen, sophomore, Pine-Richland, 24.32

100 butterfly: Molly Smyers, senior, North Allegheny, 56.46

100 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 52.16

500 freestyle: Summer Raymer, junior, Gateway, 5:07.37

100 backstroke: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 57.35

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, senior, Seneca Valley, 1:04.43

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair, 1:33.77

200 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 1:27.77

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 3:11.66

Girls

200 medley relay: North Allegheny, 1:46.42

200 freestyle relay: North Allegheny, 1:37.60

400 freestyle relay: Fox Chapel, 3:33.86

Diving

Boys

David Manelis, senior, Fox Chapel, 336.40

Girls

Christina Shi, sophomore, North Allegheny, 303.35

Class AA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Connor Jeffcoat, sophomore, Shenango, 1:47.89

200 individual medley: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 2:00.63

50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 21.11

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 52.08

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 45.95

500 freestyle: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 4:54.71

100 backstroke: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 53.64

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, sophomore, Southmoreland, 59.86

Girls

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 1:56.85

200 individual medley: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 2:07.62

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 24.29

100 butterfly: Elise Nardozzi, freshman, Northgate, 58.35

100 freestyle: Hallie Findlan, senior, Thomas Jefferson, 53.56

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 4:58.93

100 backstroke: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 57.42

100 breaststroke: Alexis Schrecongost, junior, Freeport, 1:08.46

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Hampton, 1:40.06

200 freestyle relay: Riverside, 1:31.14 (North Catholic, 1:34.19)

400 freestyle relay: Northgate, 3:25.84

Girls

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley, 1:51.45

200 freestyle relay: Northgate, 1:44.58

400 freestyle relay: Quaker Valley, 3:43.94

Diving

Boys

Koda Carslaw, sophomore, Hampton, 287.10

Girls

Maggie Foley, sophomore, North Catholic, 272.40

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Gateway, Hampton, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, North Hills, Northgate, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Shenango, South Park, Southmoreland, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair