WPIAL releases playoff field for team track and field championships

By:

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ella Evans takes second in the girls high jump during the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational track and field meet on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

Will four team track and field district title streaks continue in May, or will the lost 2020 season lead to new champions being crowned next month?

Hempfield boys in Class AAA and South Park girls in Class AA are looking to win a second straight championship. The Riverside boys in Class AA and Butler girls in Class AAA both looking for a fourth straight WPIAL title.

The fields are set for the WPIAL team track and field postseason, starting Tuesday with the semifinals meets.

The winners from the four semifinals sites will advance to the team championships May 12, with Class AAA boys and girls at West Mifflin and Class AA boys and girls finals at Peters Township. Here’s a look at the matchups:

Boys Class AAA semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Meets start at 3 p.m.

At Baldwin HS – Baldwin, Beaver, Belle Vernon, Seneca Valley

At Butler HS – Butler, Central Catholic, Kiski Area, New Castle

At Norwin HS – Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin

At South Fayette HS – Hampton, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette

Boys Class AA semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Meets start at 3 p.m.

At Greensburg Central Catholic HS – East Allegheny, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Waynesburg Central

At Riverside HS – Aliquippa, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, Riverside, South Side

At Shenango HS – Burrell, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverview, Shenango

At South Park HS – California, Hopewell, Mt. Pleasant, South Park

Girls Class AAA semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Meets start at 3 p.m.

At Baldwin HS – Armstrong, Baldwin, Beaver, Belle Vernon

At Butler HS – Butler, Central Valley, Kiski Area, West Allegheny

At Norwin HS – Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands, Norwin, Oakland Catholic

At South Fayette HS – Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, South Fayette

Girls Class AA semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Meets start at 3 p.m.

At Greensburg Central Catholic HS – Derry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Quaker Valley, Ligonier Valley, Waynesburg Central

At Riverside HS – Mohawk, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shady Side Academy, South Side

At Shenango HS – Burrell, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverview, Shenango

At South Park HS – Brownsville, Carlynton, Hopewell, Mt. Pleasant, South Park