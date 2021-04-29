WPIAL releases playoff field for team track and field championships
Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Will four team track and field district title streaks continue in May, or will the lost 2020 season lead to new champions being crowned next month?
Hempfield boys in Class AAA and South Park girls in Class AA are looking to win a second straight championship. The Riverside boys in Class AA and Butler girls in Class AAA both looking for a fourth straight WPIAL title.
The fields are set for the WPIAL team track and field postseason, starting Tuesday with the semifinals meets.
The winners from the four semifinals sites will advance to the team championships May 12, with Class AAA boys and girls at West Mifflin and Class AA boys and girls finals at Peters Township. Here’s a look at the matchups:
Boys Class AAA semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Meets start at 3 p.m.
At Baldwin HS – Baldwin, Beaver, Belle Vernon, Seneca Valley
At Butler HS – Butler, Central Catholic, Kiski Area, New Castle
At Norwin HS – Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin
At South Fayette HS – Hampton, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette
Boys Class AA semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Meets start at 3 p.m.
At Greensburg Central Catholic HS – East Allegheny, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Waynesburg Central
At Riverside HS – Aliquippa, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, Riverside, South Side
At Shenango HS – Burrell, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverview, Shenango
At South Park HS – California, Hopewell, Mt. Pleasant, South Park
Girls Class AAA semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Meets start at 3 p.m.
At Baldwin HS – Armstrong, Baldwin, Beaver, Belle Vernon
At Butler HS – Butler, Central Valley, Kiski Area, West Allegheny
At Norwin HS – Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands, Norwin, Oakland Catholic
At South Fayette HS – Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, South Fayette
Girls Class AA semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Meets start at 3 p.m.
At Greensburg Central Catholic HS – Derry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Quaker Valley, Ligonier Valley, Waynesburg Central
At Riverside HS – Mohawk, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shady Side Academy, South Side
At Shenango HS – Burrell, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverview, Shenango
At South Park HS – Brownsville, Carlynton, Hopewell, Mt. Pleasant, South Park
