WPIAL releases sites for Class 5A, 2A football semifinals

By:

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 10:25 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review McKeesport’s Edward Dudley (5) jumps up to grab an interception against Penn Hills during WPIAL class 5A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School’s stadium. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Bret FitzSimmons carries the ball during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals against Derry on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

The sites and times are set for the semifinals Friday and the four district championship games Saturday at Heinz Field as the WPIAL football playoffs continue this weekend.

Entering Week 12, only two defending champions remain in the tournament field. Pine-Richland is looking for a third straight Class 6A title Saturday while Aliquippa will be a rare underdog as it tries to repeat in Class 3A.

Three of the four games at Heinz Field are rematches between conference rivals while only one rematch will take place in the Class 5A and 2A semifinals Friday.

Here are the matchups for Friday on the Route to Norwin and the final stop Saturday on the Highway to Heinz.

Class 6A

Championship

No. 1 Central Catholic (10-1) vs. No. 2 Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

No. 1 Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. No. 5 Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Gateway (10-2) vs. No. 6 McKeesport (9-3) at Offutt Field in Greensburg on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. No. 3 Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

No. 1 Central Valley (11-1) vs. No. 2 Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

No. 1 Washington (12-0) vs. No. 5 Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Avonworth (12-0) vs. No. 14 Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

No. 1 Clairton (10-2) vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Brentwood, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, McKeesport, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Riverside, Sto-Rox, Thomas Jefferson, Washington