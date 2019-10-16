WPIAL releases soccer playoff pairings

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 1:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Victoria Rothrauff works in front of the Mars goal against Gwen Howell (12) during their game Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Mars.

The WPIAL soccer playoff brackets are set.

First-round games begin Saturday for boys and Monday for girls in the eight tournaments, which culminate with championship games Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 at Highmark Stadium at Station Square.

There are single preliminary-round games Thursday in boys Class A, and girls Class 3A and A.

The top boys seeds are Plum (15-0-2) in Class 4A, Franklin Regional (15-0-1) in 3A, Quaker Valley (16-2) in 2A and Winchester Thurston (13-1) in Class A.

Top top girls seeds are Norwin (16-1) in 4A, Mars (14-0-1) in 3A, Hopewell (12-2) in 2A and Freedom (18-0) in A.

The top four teams in boys and girls Class 4A have first-round byes, as do the top three teams in girls 2A.

Quarterfinals will be played next Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls).

Girls semifinals are set for following Saturday, Oct. 26, and the boys’ semis are Monday, Oct. 28.

Check out complete WPIAL playoff brackets here.

Also, catch the archived broadcast of the WPIAL Soccer Pairings Show on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

