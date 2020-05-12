WPIAL reveals new basketball sections for 2020-21 season

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic players huddle before heading to the court to face Penn-Trafford in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney (2) moves the ball against Mt. Lebanon’s Blaine Gartley (11) during their WPIAL Class 6A championship game at Petersen Events Center on Feb. 29, 2020. Previous Next

The WPIAL released updated boys and girls basketball section alignments to schools Tuesday for the 2020-21 season.

The girls sections are finalized but the boys alignment has Lincoln Park listed in both Class 4A and 3A, depending whether the PIAA competitive-balance rule forces the Leopards into a higher classification.

The number of playoff qualifiers from each section will be discussed at Monday’s WPIAL board meeting, associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

Section schedule grids will be released after the PIAA board meets May 20 to hear Lincoln Park’s competitive-balance rule appeal.

Here’s a look at some of the changes:

*In Class 6A boys, Central Catholic shifts from a section with northern schools into one that’s centered in the east.

*Class 5A boys sees a number of newcomers with New Castle, Latrobe and Highlands joining the classification. New Castle and Highlands both moved up, Latrobe dropped from 6A.

*Lincoln Park could essentially replace New Castle in Section 2-4A boys, joining a section that includes Quaker Valley. Or, if the PIAA grants Lincoln Park’s appeal, the Leopards would be placed in Section 1-3A with Beaver Falls, Ellwood City and others.

*Beaver County rivals Aliquippa and Beaver Falls are headed to separate boys sections in Class 3A. The Quips move to Section 2.

*The Springdale and Riverview boys have some road trips ahead. The two join a Class 2A section that stretches from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the west to Shenango in the north.

*Class 6A girls drops from 16 to 15 schools after Connellsville and Fox Chapel fall to 5A and Penn-Trafford moves up.

*Beaver moves up and joins a traditionally strong Class 4A girls section with Blackhawk and Central Valley.

*North Catholic, which won WPIAL Class 4A last season, drops to Class 3A based on the school’s enrollment size. The team joins a section with Mohawk, Laurel and others.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley

Section 2

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair

Section 3

Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin

Section 2

Chartiers Valley, Moon, New Castle, South Fayette, Trinity, West Allegheny

Section 3

Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Kiski Area, McKeesport, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills

Section 4

Armstrong, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Mars, Plum, Shaler

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, Knoch, North Catholic

Section 2

Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell, Lincoln Park*, Montour, Quaker Valley

Section 3

Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland, Uniontown, Yough

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Laurel, Lincoln Park*, Mohawk, Neshannock, Riverside

Section 2

Aliquippa, Avonworth, Freedom, New Brighton, Seton LaSalle, Summit Academy

Section 3

Apollo Ridge, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley, Valley

Section 4

Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington, Waynesburg

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH, Riverview, Sewickley Academy, Shenango, South Side, Springdale

Section 2

Burgettstown, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Sto-Rox

Section 3

Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Propel Braddock Hills, Serra Catholic, Winchester Thurston

Section 4

Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen

Class A

Section 1

Cornell, Nazareth Prep, Quigley, Rochester, Union, Western Beaver

Section 2

Avella, Bishop Canevin, Geibel, Mapletown, Propel Montour, West Greene

Section 3

Aquinas Academy, Eden Christian, Imani Christian, Leechburg, Neighborhood Academy, St. Joseph, Propel Andrew Street

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler

Section 2

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley, Lincoln Park, Moon, Oakland Catholic, South Fayette, West Allegheny

Section 2

Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, Kiski, Mars, Plum

Section 3

Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown

Section 4

Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, McKeesport, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Valley

Section 2

Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell, Montour, New Castle, Quaker Valley

Section 3

Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin, Yough

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, North Catholic, Riverside

Section 2

Bentworth, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park, Washington, Waynesburg

Section 3

Avonworth, Brentwood, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa, Neshannock New Brighton, OLSH, Sewickley Academy, Shenango, South Side

Section 2

Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle

Section 3

Burgettstown, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Sto-Rox

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge, Ellis School, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Springdale, Winchester Thurston

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Eden Christian, Quigley, Rochester, Union

Section 2

Avella, Geibel, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene

Section 3

Aquinas Academy, Clairton, Leechburg, Propel Andrew Street, Riverview, St. Joseph

