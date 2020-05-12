WPIAL reveals new basketball sections for 2020-21 season
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 9:47 AM
The WPIAL released updated boys and girls basketball section alignments to schools Tuesday for the 2020-21 season.
The girls sections are finalized but the boys alignment has Lincoln Park listed in both Class 4A and 3A, depending whether the PIAA competitive-balance rule forces the Leopards into a higher classification.
The number of playoff qualifiers from each section will be discussed at Monday’s WPIAL board meeting, associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said.
Section schedule grids will be released after the PIAA board meets May 20 to hear Lincoln Park’s competitive-balance rule appeal.
Here’s a look at some of the changes:
*In Class 6A boys, Central Catholic shifts from a section with northern schools into one that’s centered in the east.
*Class 5A boys sees a number of newcomers with New Castle, Latrobe and Highlands joining the classification. New Castle and Highlands both moved up, Latrobe dropped from 6A.
*Lincoln Park could essentially replace New Castle in Section 2-4A boys, joining a section that includes Quaker Valley. Or, if the PIAA grants Lincoln Park’s appeal, the Leopards would be placed in Section 1-3A with Beaver Falls, Ellwood City and others.
*Beaver County rivals Aliquippa and Beaver Falls are headed to separate boys sections in Class 3A. The Quips move to Section 2.
*The Springdale and Riverview boys have some road trips ahead. The two join a Class 2A section that stretches from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the west to Shenango in the north.
*Class 6A girls drops from 16 to 15 schools after Connellsville and Fox Chapel fall to 5A and Penn-Trafford moves up.
*Beaver moves up and joins a traditionally strong Class 4A girls section with Blackhawk and Central Valley.
*North Catholic, which won WPIAL Class 4A last season, drops to Class 3A based on the school’s enrollment size. The team joins a section with Mohawk, Laurel and others.
This story will be updated.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley
Section 2
Baldwin, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair
Section 3
Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin
Section 2
Chartiers Valley, Moon, New Castle, South Fayette, Trinity, West Allegheny
Section 3
Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Kiski Area, McKeesport, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills
Section 4
Armstrong, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Mars, Plum, Shaler
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, Knoch, North Catholic
Section 2
Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell, Lincoln Park*, Montour, Quaker Valley
Section 3
Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland, Uniontown, Yough
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Laurel, Lincoln Park*, Mohawk, Neshannock, Riverside
Section 2
Aliquippa, Avonworth, Freedom, New Brighton, Seton LaSalle, Summit Academy
Section 3
Apollo Ridge, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley, Valley
Section 4
Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington, Waynesburg
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH, Riverview, Sewickley Academy, Shenango, South Side, Springdale
Section 2
Burgettstown, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Sto-Rox
Section 3
Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Propel Braddock Hills, Serra Catholic, Winchester Thurston
Section 4
Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen
Class A
Section 1
Cornell, Nazareth Prep, Quigley, Rochester, Union, Western Beaver
Section 2
Avella, Bishop Canevin, Geibel, Mapletown, Propel Montour, West Greene
Section 3
Aquinas Academy, Eden Christian, Imani Christian, Leechburg, Neighborhood Academy, St. Joseph, Propel Andrew Street
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler
Section 2
Baldwin, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley, Lincoln Park, Moon, Oakland Catholic, South Fayette, West Allegheny
Section 2
Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, Kiski, Mars, Plum
Section 3
Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown
Section 4
Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, McKeesport, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Valley
Section 2
Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell, Montour, New Castle, Quaker Valley
Section 3
Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin, Yough
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, North Catholic, Riverside
Section 2
Bentworth, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park, Washington, Waynesburg
Section 3
Avonworth, Brentwood, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa, Neshannock New Brighton, OLSH, Sewickley Academy, Shenango, South Side
Section 2
Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle
Section 3
Burgettstown, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Sto-Rox
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge, Ellis School, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Springdale, Winchester Thurston
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Eden Christian, Quigley, Rochester, Union
Section 2
Avella, Geibel, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene
Section 3
Aquinas Academy, Clairton, Leechburg, Propel Andrew Street, Riverview, St. Joseph
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
