WPIAL reveals 2020 football playoff brackets

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 7:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Brooks Eastburn stretches for extra yardage over Penn Hills’ Dontae Pollard Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Penn Hills High School.

North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Aliquippa, Central Valley, Beaver Falls and Clairton received No. 1 seeds Saturday night when the WPIAL revealed brackets for the upcoming football playoffs.

Check out the WPIAL football playoff brackets here.

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman helped announce the playoff pairings live on the TribLive High School Sports Network. The coronavirus pandemic made this year’s selection process different than years past because canceled games made traditional tie-breaker formulas ineffective.

As a result, in some cases, the WPIAL football committee was responsible for choosing which teams qualified and which didn’t.

The playoffs start Friday.

The WPIAL also announced championship sites. North Allegheny will host the 5A, 4A and 3A championships. The Class 6A, 2A and A finals are scheduled at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.

Listen to the WPIAL Football Pairings Show on Trib HSSN.

In response to the pandemic, the WPIAL canceled the annual pairings meeting that traditionally drew coaches to a hotel conference room in Green Tree.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule for the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs:

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m.

