WPIAL reveals brackets for 2021 baseball playoffs

By:

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 3:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Norwin on April 23.

After enduring a year with no baseball, the WPIAL playoffs are back.

The WPIAL announced postseason brackets Friday for all six classifications with North Allegheny seeded first in Class 6A, Franklin Regional in 5A, Montour in 4A, Hopewell in 3A, Seton LaSalle in 2A and Eden Christian in A.

Playoffs begin Wednesday and Thursday with first-round games scheduled at neutral sites. The finals are June 1-2 at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The 2020 season was canceled entirely because of the pandemic.

With Cole Young and Spencer Barrett driving the offense, Class 6A top seed North Allegheny had an eight-game winning streak in April and won seven of eight down the stretch.

Class 5A No. 1 Franklin Regional carried an undefeated record into the final week of the regular season. Brian Pirone and Luke Treloar form a potent 1-2 starting pitching duo.

Montour, the first seed in Class 4A, won seven in a row before preparing for the playoffs with a pair of tough nonsection games against West Allegheny and South Fayette in the last week of the regular season.

With Roman Gill and Anthony LaSala anchoring the pitching staff, Class 3A top seed Hopewell had quality nonsection wins over teams like Shaler and West Mifflin.

In Class 2A, Seton LaSalle is the only defending champ from the 2019 tournament to earn a top seed this year. The Rebels average almost 12 runs per game, and their only loss was to Class 5A Penn-Trafford.

Eden Christian, the top seed in Class A, won 10 of 12 down the stretch and put together a challenging nonsection schedule that included West Allegheny and North Catholic.

Check out the complete brackets.

Watch an archived broadcast of the Trib HSSN baseball pairings show.

Class 6A

First round

May 21 schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-7) vs. Butler (12-5) at Shaler, noon

Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon

Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5-9) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Mars (12-6) vs. Gateway (7-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

South Fayette (15-3) vs. Peters Township (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Plum (11-6) vs. Latrobe (11-8) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel Park (15-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (6-14) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Shaler (12-5) vs. Fox Chapel (11-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny (15-3) vs. Hampton (7-11) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (12-6) vs. Connellsville (9-7) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-9) vs. Quaker Valley (7-10) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

North Catholic (13-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (12-4) vs. Beaver (6-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

New Castle (10-9) vs. Indiana (10-6) at Pullman Park, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands (12-8) vs. Belle Vernon (6-8) at Plum, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Montour (13-5), West Mifflin (12-4), Blackhawk (14-4)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Hopewell (13-5) vs. Waynesburg (5-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes (9-6) vs. Yough (7-7) at Highlands, noon

McGuffey (12-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Derry (11-3) vs. New Brighton (7-10) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Avonworth (12-7) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Valley (12-6) vs. Mohawk (11-7) at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

South Park (12-3) vs. Brownsville (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Ellwood City (9-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-6) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (18-1) vs. Bentworth (7-11) at Bethel Park, 4:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (10-4) vs. California (12-3) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Fort Cherry (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.

Laurel (11-7) vs. Beth-Center (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.

Shenango (16-2) vs. Northgate (5-9) at Pullman Park, 1 p.m.

Neshannock (12-8) vs. Burgettstown (11-5) at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels (15-1) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-5) at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston (13-3) vs. Riverside (9-8) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (8-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

OLSH (12-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (4-10) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.

Riverview (8-6) vs. Avella (2-11) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Leechburg (7-8) at Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m.

Byes: Eden Christian (15-4), Union (8-5), Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4), Rochester (10-4)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Eden Christian, Franklin Regional, Hopewell, Montour, North Allegheny, Seton La Salle