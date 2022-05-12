WPIAL reveals brackets for boys, girls lacrosse playoffs

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 1:30 PM

The defending champion Mars boys and Shady Side Academy girls were among the four teams that earned top seeds in the WPIAL lacrosse playoff brackets revealed Thursday.

The other No. 1s went to the Blackhawk girls and Mt. Lebanon boys.

The playoffs start with first-round games Monday and Tuesday. Higher-seeded teams can host in the first round and quarterfinals. The four tournaments conclude with championships May 25 or 26 at Robert Morris.

The top four teams in each bracket received first-round byes.

Class 3A boys

Monday’s games

No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye

No. 9 Central Catholic at No. 8 Butler, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Peters Township – bye

No. 12 Canon-McMillan at No. 5 Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

No. 2 North Allegheny – bye

No. 10 Penn-Trafford at No. 7 Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Seneca Valley at No. 6 Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A boys

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Mars – bye

No. 9 Shaler at No. 8 Trinity, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Hampton – bye

No. 12 Sewickley Academy at No. 5 South Fayette, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 10 North Hills at No. 7 Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Indiana – bye

No. 11 Greensburg Central Catholic at No. 6 Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A girls

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Shady Side Academy – bye

No. 9 Seneca Valley at No. 8 Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Upper St. Clair – bye

No. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Mt. Lebanon – bye

No. 10 Canon-McMillan at No. 7 North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Pine-Richland – bye

No. 11 Moon at No. 6 Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Monday’s games

No. 1 Blackhawk – bye

No. 9 South Fayette vs. No. 8 Aquinas Academy at Plum, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Indiana – bye

No. 12 Oakland Catholic at No. 5 Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Mars – bye

No. 10 Franklin Regional at No. 7 Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Hempfield – bye

No. 11 Seton LaSalle at No. 6 Plum, 8 p.m.

