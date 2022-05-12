WPIAL reveals brackets for boys, girls lacrosse playoffs
Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 1:30 PM
The defending champion Mars boys and Shady Side Academy girls were among the four teams that earned top seeds in the WPIAL lacrosse playoff brackets revealed Thursday.
The other No. 1s went to the Blackhawk girls and Mt. Lebanon boys.
The playoffs start with first-round games Monday and Tuesday. Higher-seeded teams can host in the first round and quarterfinals. The four tournaments conclude with championships May 25 or 26 at Robert Morris.
The top four teams in each bracket received first-round byes.
Class 3A boys
Monday’s games
No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye
No. 9 Central Catholic at No. 8 Butler, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Peters Township – bye
No. 12 Canon-McMillan at No. 5 Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
No. 2 North Allegheny – bye
No. 10 Penn-Trafford at No. 7 Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Seneca Valley at No. 6 Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Mars – bye
No. 9 Shaler at No. 8 Trinity, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Hampton – bye
No. 12 Sewickley Academy at No. 5 South Fayette, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Quaker Valley – bye
No. 10 North Hills at No. 7 Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Indiana – bye
No. 11 Greensburg Central Catholic at No. 6 Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A girls
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Shady Side Academy – bye
No. 9 Seneca Valley at No. 8 Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Upper St. Clair – bye
No. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Mt. Lebanon – bye
No. 10 Canon-McMillan at No. 7 North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Pine-Richland – bye
No. 11 Moon at No. 6 Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Monday’s games
No. 1 Blackhawk – bye
No. 9 South Fayette vs. No. 8 Aquinas Academy at Plum, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Indiana – bye
No. 12 Oakland Catholic at No. 5 Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Mars – bye
No. 10 Franklin Regional at No. 7 Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hempfield – bye
No. 11 Seton LaSalle at No. 6 Plum, 8 p.m.
