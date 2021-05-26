WPIAL reveals championship schedule for baseball finals

By:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 2:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Mason Sike celebrates his RBI double during the sixth inning against Quaker Valley during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Fox Chapel High School.

The WPIAL baseball finalists in Class 6A and 4A will play under the lights at Wild Things Park next week.

The schedule for the six championship games has North Allegheny and Hempfield playing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Montour and New Castle meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also playing Tuesday are Class A finalists Union and Riverview at 1:30 p.m., and Class 5A finalists Franklin Regional and Bethel Park at 4:30 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule starts with 2A finalists Seton LaSalle and Shenango at 1:30 p.m., and 3A finalists Hopewell and South Park at 4:30 p.m.

All six games will be video streamed live on TribLive HSSN.

WPIAL baseball finals

At Wild Things Park

Tuesday, June 1

A: Union vs. Riverview, 1:30 p.m.

5A: Franklin Regional vs. Bethel Park, 4:30 p.m.

6A: North Allegheny vs. Hempfield, 7:30 pm.

Wednesday, June 2

2A: Seton LaSalle vs. Shenango, 1:30 p.m.

3A: Hopewell vs. South Park, 4:30 p.m.

4A: Montour vs. New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

