WPIAL reveals postseason plans, awards home games to higher seeds

By:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 4:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s JR Burton scores past Central Catholic’s Keith Cushenberry during the first quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

Higher-seeded teams in football, soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey will host home games in the WPIAL playoffs this fall through the semifinal round.

That was one of the changes the WPIAL board approved Wednesday while finalizing plans for a postseason under covid-19 conditions. Championships will be held at neutral sites, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said, but those venues haven’t been selected.

The WPIAL board met online.

Among the other changes, if playoff qualifiers aren’t clearly defined in section standings left incomplete by cancellations, the WPIAL will ask its steering committees to fill in the brackets.

The committees may use head-to-head records, common opponents, strength of schedule or other factors to decide who makes the playoffs, Scheuneman said.

In WPIAL football, the top two teams in each conference and two wild cards qualify in Class 5A, 4A, 3A and A to fill eight-team brackets. The WPIAL changed that formula in Class 2A, where now only the top team from each conference and four wild cards qualify.

The wild cards can come from the same conference, unlike in years past.

The WPIAL changed the formula for Class 2A because the classification’s four conferences have an uneven number of teams. For example, the Midwestern has eight teams while the Allegheny has only five.

Class 6A football has a four-team bracket.

Scheuneman said the football brackets will be revealed online Oct. 24 or 25 via the TribLive High School Sports Network. The WPIAL had previously decided to eliminate its in-person pairings meeting in Green Tree.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .