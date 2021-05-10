WPIAL reveals updated postseason plans for baseball, softball playoffs

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 4:35 PM

The WPIAL will stay with its traditional qualifying format for baseball and softball playoffs, limiting the postseason to the top four teams from each section and any unbreakable ties for fourth place.

However, if some section standings are unclear because of covid-related cancellations, the baseball and softball steering committees will decide which teams make the playoffs, the WPIAL announced Monday.

In a letter sent to schools, the WPIAL said the steering committees’ mindset will be “based on the premise of inclusion,” meaning additional teams are likely to qualify from those sections missing games.

The WPIAL provided an example: If two teams are tied for fourth place and split their regular-season series, yet one team is 5-4 and the other is 5-5, both teams may be included in the playoffs. The team playing the additional contest will not be punished, the WPIAL said.

The steering committees meet later this week to seed the brackets, with softball gathering Thursday and baseball on Friday.

The WPIAL also said it intends to use neutral sites for all playoff games rather than letting the higher-seeded team host. The playoffs may begin as early as May 17.

The WPIAL baseball finals are June 1-2 at Wild Things Park in Washington. The softball finals are June 2-3 at Cal (Pa.).

