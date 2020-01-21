WPIAL rules GCC transfers Bailey Kuhns, Mark Mizerak ineligible

By:

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 8:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Bailey Kuhns scores past Apollo-Ridge’s Madison Marks during their WPIAL Class 4A playoff game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Monessen’s Mark Mizerak at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Previous Next

The WPIAL ruled a pair of Greensburg Central Catholic transfers ineligible Monday.

The board declared girls basketball player Bailey Kuhns and football player Mark Mizerak both ineligible based on transfer paperwork submitted by the schools, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

Their previous schools flagged the transfers as possibly motivated by athletics. Each athlete can request an eligibility hearing with the WPIAL to appeal.

Kuhns, a 6-foot sophomore forward, transferred midseason from Southmoreland. She has not played since Dec. 17. The double-digit scorer and rebounder has a scholarship offer from IUP.

Mizerak, a 6-4, 305-pound junior lineman, announced his transfer from Monessen on Dec. 21. He earned all-conference honors last season for the Greyhounds, which went 4-6.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Monessen, Southmoreland