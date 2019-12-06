WPIAL rushing champ Ben Jackson to play at Army

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 10:40 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent West Greene’s Ben Jackson (34) hurdles California’s Nathan O’Savage (21) during their game Oct. 4, 2019, at West Greene.

West Greene’s Ben Jackson, the first rusher in WPIAL history to rack up more than 3,000 yards in a season, has made his college choice.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior will play for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he announced via Twitter on Thursday night.

“Lately, I’ve been getting a lot of questions as to where I’m going to attend college,” he wrote. “I am glad to announce that I am committed to West Point! I am very excited to be a Black Knight!”

Jackson rushed for 3,076 yards this season, averaging more than 15 yards per carry. He scored a WPIAL-record 47 touchdowns in the regular season, running his total to 50 in the playoffs.

