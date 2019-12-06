WPIAL rushing champ Ben Jackson to play at Army

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 10:40 PM

West Greene’s Ben Jackson, the first rusher in WPIAL history to rack up more than 3,000 yards in a season, has made his college choice.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior will play for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he announced via Twitter on Thursday night.

“Lately, I’ve been getting a lot of questions as to where I’m going to attend college,” he wrote. “I am glad to announce that I am committed to West Point! I am very excited to be a Black Knight!”

Jackson rushed for 3,076 yards this season, averaging more than 15 yards per carry. He scored a WPIAL-record 47 touchdowns in the regular season, running his total to 50 in the playoffs.

