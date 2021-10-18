WPIAL says Plum football used ineligible player, must forfeit games

Monday, October 18, 2021

Metro Creative

The Plum football team used an ineligible player in some games this season, the WPIAL decided Monday, meaning the Mustangs must forfeit those contests.

If so, the mistake will cost Plum one conference win against Mars, said athletic director Josh Shoop. Plum self-reported the violation to the WPIAL after learning a player had already exhausted his eligibility, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

The school asked the WPIAL for additional semesters of eligibility for Jordan Major, according to the agenda for Monday’s WPIAL board meeting. That waiver request was denied.

The board discussed the waiver in executive session.

“The bylaw is specific on what we can grant and what we can’t,” she said.

The WPIAL was awaiting additional information from Plum detailing the games in which the ineligible player had participated. The forfeits won’t be official until then.

If the Mars game is forfeited as expected, Plum’s conference record will drop from 3-2 to 2-3. The Mustangs can still play their final two games and qualify for the playoffs.

Plum lost its first four games this season before a 29-0 win over Mars on Sept. 24.

“Once we found out there could potentially be an issue, we held him out and self-reported to the WPIAL,” Shoop said. “It’s unfortunate. I feel bad for the young man. I feel bad for our kids.”

According to PIAA bylaws, athletes are limited to eight consecutive semesters of eligibility beyond the eighth grade and six seasons beyond sixth grade.

Hearing for Valley, Yough fight

The WPIAL will call in representatives of Yough and Valley to discuss Friday’s football game that was halted after a fight grew to involve players from both benches.

Valley was leading 23-6 in the third quarter.

The WPIAL hearing will “find out what exactly transpired, why the decisions were made and what the schools are doing because of it,” Scheuneman said. The WPIAL held similar hearing in years past for other incident “of this magnitude,” she said.

The WPIAL requested and received reports from both schools along with an ejection report from the game officials. The contest was initially labeled a forfeit after Yough left, but that outcome remains in question, she said.

A date for the hearing wasn’t set.

Heinz Field schedule

The WPIAL has finalized its schedule for the five football finals at Heinz Field this fall.

The games will be played in sequential order with Class A at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Class 2A following at 5 p.m. There will be three games Saturday, Nov. 27 with Class 3A at noon, Class 4A at 3 p.m. and Class 5A at 6 p.m.

The Class 6A final is Nov. 20 at a high school stadium. The WPIAL intends to choose that site soon.

