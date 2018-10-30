WPIAL sets soccer championship schedule for Highmark Stadium
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 12:06 PM
The WPIAL released the schedule for the upcoming eight soccer championship games, which will take place Thursday through Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.
Thursday’s schedule includes the Class A boys game between Avonworth and Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. and the Class AAA boys game between Franklin Regional and West Allegheny at 8 p.m.
The Class AAA girls game between Mars and Oakland Catholic will lead off a doubleheader at 6 p.m. Friday, with the Class AA girls game between South Park and Hopewell following at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule will have four games: the Class A girls championship between Freedom and Bentworth at 11 a.m., the Class AA boys final between Quaker Valley and Shady Side Academy at 1:15 p.m., the Class 4A girls championship between Seneca Valley and Peters Township at 3:30 and the Class 4A boys championship between Seneca Valley and Norwin at 5:45.
Only one defending champion will return to Highmark Stadium, as the Shady Side Academy boys will face Quaker Valley in a rematch of last year’s SSA victory.
Tags: Avonworth, Bentworth, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, Mars, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Park, West Allegheny
- Loading...