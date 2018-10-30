WPIAL sets soccer championship schedule for Highmark Stadium

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 12:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Hopewell's Marlee Mancini heads the ball next to Deer Lakes' Nina Lafko during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at West Allegheny. Hopewell won, 5-2. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Oakland Catholic's Caitlyn Berl controls the ball from West Mifflin's Alison Van Kirk Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Greensburg Central Catholic's Nate Ward celebrates with Dylan Sebek after defeating Seton LaSalle in their WPIAL Class A boys semifinal Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco celebrates his goal with Isaac Gamwo during the second half of their WPIAL Class AAA boys semifinal against Thomas Jefferson Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

The WPIAL released the schedule for the upcoming eight soccer championship games, which will take place Thursday through Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

Thursday’s schedule includes the Class A boys game between Avonworth and Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. and the Class AAA boys game between Franklin Regional and West Allegheny at 8 p.m.

The Class AAA girls game between Mars and Oakland Catholic will lead off a doubleheader at 6 p.m. Friday, with the Class AA girls game between South Park and Hopewell following at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule will have four games: the Class A girls championship between Freedom and Bentworth at 11 a.m., the Class AA boys final between Quaker Valley and Shady Side Academy at 1:15 p.m., the Class 4A girls championship between Seneca Valley and Peters Township at 3:30 and the Class 4A boys championship between Seneca Valley and Norwin at 5:45.

Only one defending champion will return to Highmark Stadium, as the Shady Side Academy boys will face Quaker Valley in a rematch of last year’s SSA victory.

