WPIAL singles, doubles players advance to PIAA Class 2A semifinals

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 8:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Emily Greb plays in the WPIAL 3A girls singles tennis championship Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Hampton community park.

WPIAL athletes found plenty of success at the PIAA Class 2A singles and doubles girls tennis tournament Friday.

In Class 2A singles, Knoch’s Emily Greb advanced to the semifinals after straight-sets wins in the first round and quarterfinals. She will play Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close, who breezed to a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins. South Park’s Nicole Kempton, the WPIAL champion, also rolled into the semifinals with two dominant wins and will face Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal.

Two WPIAL doubles teams advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb, the WPIAL champions, won their first two matches, including a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals. Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt also won their first two matches to reach the semis, which will start at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The WPIAL tandems could meet in the 1 p.m. finals.

WPIAL representatives didn’t have as much success in the Class 3A tournaments.

In singles, Penn-Trafford freshman Amelia Williams, the WPIAL champion, lost in the quarterfinals to Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief and North Allegheny’s Sara Fernandez lost in the first round.

In doubles, WPIAL champions Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen from Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny’s Emily Winchko and Abbey Swirsding lost their quarterfinal matches. Bethel Park’s lily Sierka and Katie Peterson lost in the first round.

Tags: Bethel Park, Knoch, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Upper St. Clair