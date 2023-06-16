WPIAL slayer Bellefonte among teams chasing PIAA titles Friday

Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bellefonte junior Trevor Johnson is fired up after hitting a first-pitch home run in a PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Latrobe on June 5.

Six more state champions will be crowned on the diamonds of Penn State University on Friday.

There are three others state title games set for PSU on Day 2 of the baseball and softball finals.

Baseball

Class 4A

Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7)

1:30 p.m. Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 1:30 p.m.

• District 6 battles District 2 as two district champions look to add state gold to their collection this season.

• Bellefonte beat three WPIAL teams — Latrobe, Indiana and Hopewell — to reach the finals while Dallas defeated Esperanza, Hanover and Archbishop Wood on their way to the state title game.

• The Raiders are 16-11 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in their second state title game. Bellefonte beat Susquehanna Township in the 2016 finals, 2-0.

• The Mountaineers are 7-2 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in the state finals for the second time as well. Dallas beat South Park in the 2017 state finals, 5-0.

Class 2A

Bald Eagle (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2)

10:30 a.m. Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

• District 6 takes center stage in the 2A baseball state title game in a rematch of the D-6 finals, won by Bald Eagle, 11-5.

• Bald Eagle beat McConnellsburg, Karns City and Sharpsville to reach the finals while Mount Union defeated Wyalusing Valley, Calvary Christian and Kutztown on their way to the state title game.

• The Eagles are 13-9 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in their second state title game. Bald Eagle beat Kutztown in the 2007 finals, 6-1.

• The Trojans are 49-24 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in the state finals for the seventh time. Mount Union beat Oley Valley in the 1988 finals, 6-2, knocked off Wyomissing in the 1993 title game, 14-8, defeated Lampeter-Strasburg in the 1995 finals, 5-0, and cruised past Notre Dame-Green Pond in the 2019 finals, 9-1. The Trojans lost to West Perry in 1980, 2-0, and fell to Tri-Valley in 1996, 7-1.

Softball

Class 3A

Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2)

1:30 p.m. Saturday at Nittany Lions Softball Park

• District 6 champion Juniata battles District 2 champion Mid Valley.

• Juniata beat Burrell, Avonworth and Jamestown to reach the PIAA championship game.

• Mid Valley defeated Warrior Run, Forest Hills and Palisades on its way to the state finals at Penn State.

• The Indians are 3-0 all-time in the PIAA playoffs as this is the first season they ever qualified for the PIAA softball playoffs.

• The Spartans are 16-14 all-time in the PIAA postseason are playing in their second state title game. Mid Valley lost to Mt. Pleasant in the 2017 PIAA 3A finals, 5-3.