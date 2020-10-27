WPIAL soccer playoff preview capsules: Oct. 28

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 3:23 PM

Boys

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

10-Indiana (9-4-2) at 2-Franklin Regional (14-2)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Panther Stadium, Murrysville

Winner plays: Winner of 6-Moon (12-3) at 3-West Allegheny (14-1) 6:30 p.m. Monday in semifinals (site TBD)

Hat tricks: Indiana staved off No. 7 Belle Vernon (14-3) in a shootout (4-3) Saturday, and Josh Glaser delivered the deciding penalty kick. He also had a goal in regulation. Goalkeeper Sam Fefolt made 10 saves in the victory, the Indians’ first in the postseason since 2017. … Franklin Regional, on a quest for a WPIAL three-peat, blanked Knoch, 7-0, in the first round. Anthony DiFalco had a hat trick, and Zach Johnston added two goals. DiFalco and Blake Cooper had two assists apiece. The Panthers are 23-1-1 at home since 2018.

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

8-Springdale (8-6-1) vs. 1-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntington

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Serra Catholic (6-5-1) vs. 12-South Side (11-3), 6:30 p.m. Monday in semifinals (site TBD)

Hat tricks: Springdale, in the playoffs for a fourth straight season, defeated No. 9 Bentworth, 4-1, on Saturday at Norwin behind 26 shots on goal. Grace Gent had two goals, and Isabella Walsh and Miranda Shock one apiece, for the Dynamos. Shock has a team-leading 13 goals. Possession soccer is one of the team’s strengths. … GCC, the WPIAL runner-up last season, got two goals from Sam Felder and one from Sara Felder to down Riverside, 3-0, in the first round. The Centurions have three straight shutouts. They have reached the WPIAL semifinals every year since 2010. GCC took both meetings in section play this year, 6-0 and 4-1.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

