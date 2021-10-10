WPIAL soccer rankings: Week of Oct. 11, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Luke Kolankowski and the Plum boys soccer team held at No. 3 in the Class 3A rankings.

Girls

Class 4A

Rank, Team…W-L-T…Last rank

1. North Allegheny…(11-0-1)…1

2. Latrobe…(10-0-1)…2

3. Moon…(10-1-1)…3

4. Peters Township…(8-3-3)…4

5. Butler…(10-0-2)…5

OUT: None

Watch: Norwin (10-2)

Class 3A

1. Mars…(10-0-1)…1

2. Plum…(13-1)…2

3. Hampton…(9-2-2)…3

4. Franklin Regional…(8-3-1)…4

5. Belle Vernon…(12-3)…NR

OUT: Connellsville (11-2) 5

Watch: Oakland Catholic (8-2-1)

Class 2A

1. North Catholic…(12-1)…1

2. Southmoreland…(9-1-2)…4

3. Yough…(10-2-1)…2

4. Elizabeth Forward…(11-1-2)…5

5. South Park…(9-1-4)…3

OUT: None

Watch: Mt. Pleasant (10-3)

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic …(7-1)… 1

2. Springdale …(13-1)… 2

3. Steel Valley …(11-2)… 3

4. Freedom …(9-2)… 4

5. Bishop Canevin …(10-0-1)… 5

OUT: None

Watch: Winchester Thurston (7-2-1)

…

Boys

Class 4A

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Seneca Valley …(12-0-1)…1

2. Peters Township …(10-1-1)…2

3. Norwin …(11-1-1)… 3

4. Canon-McMillan …(11-1-1)…4

5. Butler …(11-4)… 5

OUT: None

Watch: Fox Chapel (10-3-1)

Class 3A

1. West Allegheny …(15-0)… 1

2. Franklin Regional …(11-2)… 2

3. Plum …(11-2-1)… 3

4. Moon …(11-2)… 4

5. Thomas Jefferson …(12-1-2)… 5

OUT: None

Watch: Belle Vernon (10-3)

Class 2A

1. Shady Side Academy …(9-0)… 1

2. South Park …(14-0)… 3

3. Quaker Valley …(13-2)… 2

4. Charleroi …(11-1)… 4

5. Deer Lakes …(6-3-1)… 5

OUT: None

Watch: Elizabeth Forward (9-2)

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C. …(10-1)… 1

2. Winchester Thurston …(12-0-1)… 2

3. Eden Christian …(13-1)… 3

4. Sewickley Academy …(10-1)… 4

5. OLSH …(8-2)… 5

OUT: None

Watch: Bentworth (12-1-1)

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .