WPIAL soccer rankings: Week of Oct. 11, 2021
Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 5:01 PM
Girls
Class 4A
Rank, Team…W-L-T…Last rank
1. North Allegheny…(11-0-1)…1
2. Latrobe…(10-0-1)…2
3. Moon…(10-1-1)…3
4. Peters Township…(8-3-3)…4
5. Butler…(10-0-2)…5
OUT: None
Watch: Norwin (10-2)
Class 3A
1. Mars…(10-0-1)…1
2. Plum…(13-1)…2
3. Hampton…(9-2-2)…3
4. Franklin Regional…(8-3-1)…4
5. Belle Vernon…(12-3)…NR
OUT: Connellsville (11-2) 5
Watch: Oakland Catholic (8-2-1)
Class 2A
1. North Catholic…(12-1)…1
2. Southmoreland…(9-1-2)…4
3. Yough…(10-2-1)…2
4. Elizabeth Forward…(11-1-2)…5
5. South Park…(9-1-4)…3
OUT: None
Watch: Mt. Pleasant (10-3)
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic …(7-1)… 1
2. Springdale …(13-1)… 2
3. Steel Valley …(11-2)… 3
4. Freedom …(9-2)… 4
5. Bishop Canevin …(10-0-1)… 5
OUT: None
Watch: Winchester Thurston (7-2-1)
Boys
Class 4A
Rank Team Record Last rank
1. Seneca Valley …(12-0-1)…1
2. Peters Township …(10-1-1)…2
3. Norwin …(11-1-1)… 3
4. Canon-McMillan …(11-1-1)…4
5. Butler …(11-4)… 5
OUT: None
Watch: Fox Chapel (10-3-1)
Class 3A
1. West Allegheny …(15-0)… 1
2. Franklin Regional …(11-2)… 2
3. Plum …(11-2-1)… 3
4. Moon …(11-2)… 4
5. Thomas Jefferson …(12-1-2)… 5
OUT: None
Watch: Belle Vernon (10-3)
Class 2A
1. Shady Side Academy …(9-0)… 1
2. South Park …(14-0)… 3
3. Quaker Valley …(13-2)… 2
4. Charleroi …(11-1)… 4
5. Deer Lakes …(6-3-1)… 5
OUT: None
Watch: Elizabeth Forward (9-2)
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C. …(10-1)… 1
2. Winchester Thurston …(12-0-1)… 2
3. Eden Christian …(13-1)… 3
4. Sewickley Academy …(10-1)… 4
5. OLSH …(8-2)… 5
OUT: None
Watch: Bentworth (12-1-1)
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
