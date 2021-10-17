TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL soccer rankings: Week of Oct. 18, 2021

By:
Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 7:05 PM

Girls

Class 4A

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. North Allegheny (14-0-1) 1

2. Latrobe (12-0-1) 2

3. Moon (13-1-1) 3

4. Peters Township (9-3-3) 4

5. Seneca Valley (10-0-2) NR

OUT: Butler (12-1-2) 5

Watch: Norwin (11-3)

Class 3A

1. Mars (11-0-1) 1

2. Plum (15-1) 2

3. Hampton (11-2-2) 3

4. Franklin Regional (11-3-1) 4

5. Belle Vernon (15-3) 5

Watch: Oakland Catholic (11-3-1)

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (14-1) 1

2. Southmoreland (11-1-2) 2

3. Mt. Pleasant (12-4) NR

4. Yough (11-3-1) 3

5. Elizabeth Forward (13-1-2) 4

OUT: South Park (11-2-4) 5

Watch: Shady Side Academy (9-1-1)

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) 1

2. Springdale (16-1) 2

3. Steel Valley (13-2) 3

4. Bishop Canevin (12-0-1) 5

5. Freedom (11-3) 4

OUT: None

Watch: Winchester Thurston (10-2-1)

Boys

Class 4A

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Seneca Valley (14-0-1) 1

2. Peters Township (13-1-1) 2

3. Norwin (13-1-1) 3

4. Canon-McMillan (13-2-1) 4

5. Fox Chapel (12-3-1) NR

OUT: Butler (12-5) 5

Watch: North Allegheny (12-4)

Class 3A

1. West Allegheny (18-0) 1

2. Franklin Regional (13-2) 2

3. Plum (14-2-1) 3

4. Moon (14-2) 4

5. Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2) 5

OUT: None

Watch: Hampton (14-1)

Class 2A

1. South Park (17-0) 2

2. Shady Side Academy (10-1) 1

3. Quaker Valley (14-2) 3

4. Charleroi (13-2) 4

5. Deer Lakes (8-4-1) 5

OUT: None

Watch: Leechburg (8-4-1)

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C. (12-1) 1

2. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) 2

3. Eden Christian (14-2) 3

4. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) 4

5. OLSH (9-2-1) 5

OUT: None

Watch: Bentworth (13-1-1)

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

