WPIAL soccer rankings: Week of Oct. 18, 2021
Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 7:05 PM
Girls
Class 4A
Rank Team Record Last rank
1. North Allegheny (14-0-1) 1
2. Latrobe (12-0-1) 2
3. Moon (13-1-1) 3
4. Peters Township (9-3-3) 4
5. Seneca Valley (10-0-2) NR
OUT: Butler (12-1-2) 5
Watch: Norwin (11-3)
Class 3A
1. Mars (11-0-1) 1
2. Plum (15-1) 2
3. Hampton (11-2-2) 3
4. Franklin Regional (11-3-1) 4
5. Belle Vernon (15-3) 5
Watch: Oakland Catholic (11-3-1)
Class 2A
1. North Catholic (14-1) 1
2. Southmoreland (11-1-2) 2
3. Mt. Pleasant (12-4) NR
4. Yough (11-3-1) 3
5. Elizabeth Forward (13-1-2) 4
OUT: South Park (11-2-4) 5
Watch: Shady Side Academy (9-1-1)
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) 1
2. Springdale (16-1) 2
3. Steel Valley (13-2) 3
4. Bishop Canevin (12-0-1) 5
5. Freedom (11-3) 4
OUT: None
Watch: Winchester Thurston (10-2-1)
Boys
Class 4A
Rank Team Record Last rank
1. Seneca Valley (14-0-1) 1
2. Peters Township (13-1-1) 2
3. Norwin (13-1-1) 3
4. Canon-McMillan (13-2-1) 4
5. Fox Chapel (12-3-1) NR
OUT: Butler (12-5) 5
Watch: North Allegheny (12-4)
Class 3A
1. West Allegheny (18-0) 1
2. Franklin Regional (13-2) 2
3. Plum (14-2-1) 3
4. Moon (14-2) 4
5. Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2) 5
OUT: None
Watch: Hampton (14-1)
Class 2A
1. South Park (17-0) 2
2. Shady Side Academy (10-1) 1
3. Quaker Valley (14-2) 3
4. Charleroi (13-2) 4
5. Deer Lakes (8-4-1) 5
OUT: None
Watch: Leechburg (8-4-1)
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C. (12-1) 1
2. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) 2
3. Eden Christian (14-2) 3
4. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) 4
5. OLSH (9-2-1) 5
OUT: None
Watch: Bentworth (13-1-1)
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
