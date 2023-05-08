WPIAL softball playoff clinchings, scenarios through May 7, 2023

By:

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Mifflin pitcher Addie Hilligsberg delivers against Highlands on May 1, 2023 at West Mifflin.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is growing with each day of section action.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL softball playoffs is only on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason, except in Class 6A, where the top six teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Sunday:

Class 6A: 4 of at least 6 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

• Mt. Lebanon (5-9), Pine-Richland (5-9) and Canon-McMillan (4-9) are still alive for a playoff spot. The Blue Devils are at North Allegheny Monday and at Baldwin Tuesday. The Rams are home to Canon-McMillan and at North Allegheny on Monday, and the Big Macs are at Pine-Richland on Monday, at Butler Tuesday and at Baldwin Wednesday.

Class 5A: 15 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Shaler Titans

Section 1: North Hills Indians

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks

Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Moon Tigers

Section 4: Trinity Hillers

Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks

• In Section 3, Mars (4-5) can clinch with a win over West Allegheny or two more Western Beaver losses. Western Beaver (3-5) can clinch with a Mars loss and at least one more victory over South Fayette or New Castle.

Class 4A: 11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: West Mifflin Titans

Section 1: Knoch Knights

Section 1: Indiana Little Indians

Section 1: McKeesport Tigers

Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards

Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Montour Spartans

Section 3: Hampton Talbots

• In Section 1, Highlands (3-6) can clinch with a win over Indiana Monday. In Section 3, Beaver (5-6) can clinch with a win over Ambridge or one more Blackhawk (3-6) loss.

Class 3A: 14 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers

Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers

Section 2: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Hopewell Vikings

Section 2: Mohawk Warriors

Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines

Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3: Yough Cougars

Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders

Section 4: South Park Eagles

Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels

• In Section 1, Freeport (3-5) can clinch with a victory over Valley (1-6). In Section 4, McGuffey (4-4) can clinch with one more section win against Waynesburg Central or Keystone Oaks. Brownsville can clinch with a win over South Park.

Class 2A: 11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Laurel Spartans

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen

Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Charleroi Cougars

Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils

• In Section 3, Bentworth (5-4) can clinch with one more section win. The Bearcats host Burgettstown Monday and Charleroi Tuesday and visit Beth-Center Wednesday. Fort Cherry (6-6) can clinch with two more section losses by Burgettstown or Bentworth.

Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Union Scotties

Section 1: Northgate Flames

Section 1: South Side Rams

Section 1: Carlynton Cougars

Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 2: West Greene Pioneers

Section 3: Frazier Commodores

Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils

• In Section 2, Jefferson-Morgan (5-5) can clinch with a win over Mapletown (3-5) or three more section losses by the Maples. In Section 3, Jeannette can clinch with a win over Bishop Canevin (2-6). Monessen (5-5) can clinch with one more section win.