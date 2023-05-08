WPIAL softball playoff clinchings, scenarios through May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:13 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is growing with each day of section action.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason, except in Class 6A, where the top six teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Sunday:
Class 6A: 4 of at least 6 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
• Mt. Lebanon (5-9), Pine-Richland (5-9) and Canon-McMillan (4-9) are still alive for a playoff spot. The Blue Devils are at North Allegheny Monday and at Baldwin Tuesday. The Rams are home to Canon-McMillan and at North Allegheny on Monday, and the Big Macs are at Pine-Richland on Monday, at Butler Tuesday and at Baldwin Wednesday.
Class 5A: 15 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Shaler Titans
Section 1: North Hills Indians
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Moon Tigers
Section 4: Trinity Hillers
Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks
• In Section 3, Mars (4-5) can clinch with a win over West Allegheny or two more Western Beaver losses. Western Beaver (3-5) can clinch with a Mars loss and at least one more victory over South Fayette or New Castle.
Class 4A: 11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: West Mifflin Titans
Section 1: Knoch Knights
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 1: McKeesport Tigers
Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards
Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Montour Spartans
Section 3: Hampton Talbots
• In Section 1, Highlands (3-6) can clinch with a win over Indiana Monday. In Section 3, Beaver (5-6) can clinch with a win over Ambridge or one more Blackhawk (3-6) loss.
Class 3A: 14 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers
Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers
Section 2: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Hopewell Vikings
Section 2: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines
Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3: Yough Cougars
Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders
Section 4: South Park Eagles
Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels
• In Section 1, Freeport (3-5) can clinch with a victory over Valley (1-6). In Section 4, McGuffey (4-4) can clinch with one more section win against Waynesburg Central or Keystone Oaks. Brownsville can clinch with a win over South Park.
Class 2A: 11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Laurel Spartans
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen
Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Charleroi Cougars
Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils
• In Section 3, Bentworth (5-4) can clinch with one more section win. The Bearcats host Burgettstown Monday and Charleroi Tuesday and visit Beth-Center Wednesday. Fort Cherry (6-6) can clinch with two more section losses by Burgettstown or Bentworth.
Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Union Scotties
Section 1: Northgate Flames
Section 1: South Side Rams
Section 1: Carlynton Cougars
Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: West Greene Pioneers
Section 3: Frazier Commodores
Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils
• In Section 2, Jefferson-Morgan (5-5) can clinch with a win over Mapletown (3-5) or three more section losses by the Maples. In Section 3, Jeannette can clinch with a win over Bishop Canevin (2-6). Monessen (5-5) can clinch with one more section win.
