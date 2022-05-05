WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 4, 2022
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:36 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.
Class 6A (9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Baldwin Highlanders
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
*Norwin can clinch with wins over North Allegheny on Thursday and Butler on Monday AND a North Allegheny loss to Hempfield
Class 5A (14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
Connellsville Falcons
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Upper St. Clair Panthers
*Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Thursday. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills. Hampton can clinch with a win over Oakland Catholic on Wednesday. Mars can clinch with a win over Fox Chapel on Friday.
Class 4A (11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
*New Castle, Blackhawk and Hopewell are still alive for a playoff spot.
Class 3A (11 of a possible 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Waynesburg Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
*Derry can clinch with a win over Shady Side Academy on Thursday. Shady Side Academy can clinch with a win over Derry on Thursday.
Class 2A (Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.)
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Carlynton Cougars
Ligonier Valley Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Charleroi Cougars
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
*Springdale, St. Joseph, Northgate, Riverview are still alive for a playoff spot.
