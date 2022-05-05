WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sydney Jackson doubles in front of Armstrong’s Nichole Benvenuti during their game on April 20.

The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.

Class 6A (9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Baldwin Highlanders

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

*Norwin can clinch with wins over North Allegheny on Thursday and Butler on Monday AND a North Allegheny loss to Hempfield

Class 5A (14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

Connellsville Falcons

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Upper St. Clair Panthers

*Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Thursday. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills. Hampton can clinch with a win over Oakland Catholic on Wednesday. Mars can clinch with a win over Fox Chapel on Friday.

Class 4A (11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Knoch Knights

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

*New Castle, Blackhawk and Hopewell are still alive for a playoff spot.

Class 3A (11 of a possible 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Waynesburg Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

*Derry can clinch with a win over Shady Side Academy on Thursday. Shady Side Academy can clinch with a win over Derry on Thursday.

Class 2A (Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.)

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Carlynton Cougars

Ligonier Valley Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Charleroi Cougars

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils

*Springdale, St. Joseph, Northgate, Riverview are still alive for a playoff spot.