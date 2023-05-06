WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 12:19 AM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is growing with each day of section action.
Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. In 6A, the top six teams qualify.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Friday.
Class 6A
4 of at least 6 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A
15 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Shaler Titans
Section 1: North Hills Indians
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Moon Tigers
Section 4: Trinity Hillers
Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A
11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: West Mifflin Titans
Section 1: Knoch Knights
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 1: McKeesport Tigers
Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards
Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Montour Spartans
Section 3: Hampton Talbots
Class 3A
13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers
Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers
Section 2: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Hopewell Vikings
Section 2: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines
Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3: Yough Cougars
Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders
Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Class 2A
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Laurel Spartans
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen
Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Charleroi Cougars
Class A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Union Scotties
Section 1: Northgate Flames
Section 1: South Side Rams
Section 1: Carlynton Cougars
Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: West Greene Pioneers
Section 3: Frazier Commodores
Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils
