WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:13 AM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is nearly set with two days left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. In 6A, the top six teams qualify.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.
Class 6A
5 of a possible 7 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
• Mt. Lebanon (5-10) and Canon-McMillan (4-10) are still alive for a playoff spot. The Blue Devils can clinch with a win at Baldwin on Tuesday. The Big Macs can clinch with wins at Butler on Tuesday and at Baldwin on Wednesday or with one win and a Mt. Lebanon loss to Baldwin.
Class 5A
Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games
Section 1: Shaler Titans
Section 1: North Hills Indians
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Moon Tigers
Section 3: Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Section 4: Trinity Hillers
Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A
Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes
Section 1: West Mifflin Titans
Section 1: Knoch Knights
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 1: McKeesport Tigers
Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards
Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Montour Spartans
Section 3: Hampton Talbots
Section 3: Beaver Bobcats
Class 3A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers
Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers
Section 1: Valley Vikings
Section 2: Hopewell Vikings
Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines
Section 2: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Central Valley Warriors
Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3: Yough Cougars
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Section 4: Waynesburg Raiders
Section 4: South Park Eagles
Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 4: McGuffey Highlanders
• In Section 1, Freeport (3-7) has been eliminated. Even if the Yellowjackets tie Valley (3-6), the Vikings won the head-to-head tiebreaker.
• In Section 4, Brownsville (4-6) can clinch a playoff berth if McGuffey loses at Keystone Oaks on Tuesday and home to Waynesburg on Wednesday.
Class 2A
11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Laurel Spartans
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen
Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Charleroi Cougars
Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils
• In Section 2, Brentwood (3-7) has been eliminated. Even if the Spartans tie Steel Valley (3-6), the Ironmen won the head-to-head tiebreaker.
• In Section 3, Bentworth (5-5) can clinch with one more section win. The Bearcats host Charleroi on Tuesday and visit Beth-Center on Wednesday. Fort Cherry (6-6) can clinch with one more section loss by Bentworth.
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes
Section 1: Union Scotties
Section 1: Carlynton Cougars
Section 1: Northgate Flames
Section 1: South Side Rams
Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: West Greene Pioneers
Section 2: Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Section 3: Frazier Commodores
Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 3: Jeannette Jayhawks
Section 3: Monessen Greyhounds
