WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Mackenzie Woehler makes a running catch against Kiski Area on April 21.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is nearly set with two days left in the regular season.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. In 6A, the top six teams qualify.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.

Class 6A

5 of a possible 7 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

• Mt. Lebanon (5-10) and Canon-McMillan (4-10) are still alive for a playoff spot. The Blue Devils can clinch with a win at Baldwin on Tuesday. The Big Macs can clinch with wins at Butler on Tuesday and at Baldwin on Wednesday or with one win and a Mt. Lebanon loss to Baldwin.

Class 5A

Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games

Section 1: Shaler Titans

Section 1: North Hills Indians

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers

Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Moon Tigers

Section 3: Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Section 4: Trinity Hillers

Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes

Section 1: West Mifflin Titans

Section 1: Knoch Knights

Section 1: Indiana Little Indians

Section 1: McKeesport Tigers

Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards

Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Montour Spartans

Section 3: Hampton Talbots

Section 3: Beaver Bobcats

Class 3A

16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers

Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers

Section 1: Valley Vikings

Section 2: Hopewell Vikings

Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines

Section 2: Mohawk Warriors

Section 2: Central Valley Warriors

Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3: Yough Cougars

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Section 4: Waynesburg Raiders

Section 4: South Park Eagles

Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 4: McGuffey Highlanders

• In Section 1, Freeport (3-7) has been eliminated. Even if the Yellowjackets tie Valley (3-6), the Vikings won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

• In Section 4, Brownsville (4-6) can clinch a playoff berth if McGuffey loses at Keystone Oaks on Tuesday and home to Waynesburg on Wednesday.

Class 2A

11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Laurel Spartans

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen

Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Charleroi Cougars

Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils

• In Section 2, Brentwood (3-7) has been eliminated. Even if the Spartans tie Steel Valley (3-6), the Ironmen won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

• In Section 3, Bentworth (5-5) can clinch with one more section win. The Bearcats host Charleroi on Tuesday and visit Beth-Center on Wednesday. Fort Cherry (6-6) can clinch with one more section loss by Bentworth.

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes

Section 1: Union Scotties

Section 1: Carlynton Cougars

Section 1: Northgate Flames

Section 1: South Side Rams

Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 2: West Greene Pioneers

Section 2: Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Section 3: Frazier Commodores

Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 3: Jeannette Jayhawks

Section 3: Monessen Greyhounds