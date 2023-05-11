WPIAL softball playoff field set with 75 teams
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:47 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is set with 75 teams having clinched postseason berths.
The top four teams in each section qualified for the postseason. In 6A, the top six teams qualified.
Here are the teams that will battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.
Class 6A
Set with 6 playoff teams – two byes into the semifinals and two quarterfinals
Seneca Valley Raiders
Hempfield Spartans
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Pine-Richland Rams
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 5A
Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games
Section 1: Shaler Titans
Section 1: North Hills Indians
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Moon Tigers
Section 4: Trinity Hillers
Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A
Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes
Section 1: West Mifflin Titans
Section 1: Knoch Knights
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 1: McKeesport Tigers
Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards
Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: Montour Spartans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Hampton Talbots
Section 3: Beaver Bobcats
Class 3A
Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games
Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers
Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers
Section 1: Valley Vikings
Section 2: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Hopewell Vikings
Section 2: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines
Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3: Yough Cougars
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders
Section 4: South Park Eagles
Section 4: McGuffey Highlanders
Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels
• In Section 1, Valley (3-7) and Freeport (3-7) tied for fourth place, but the Vikings win the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Yellowjackets.
Class 2A
Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Laurel Spartans
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen
Section 3: Charleroi Cougars
Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 3: Fort Cherry Rangers
Section 3: Bentworth Bearcats
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes
Section 1: Union Scotties
Section 1: Carlynton Cougars
Section 1: Northgate Flames
Section 1: South Side Rams
Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: West Greene Pioneers
Section 2: Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Section 3: Frazier Commodores
Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 3: Jeannette Jayhawks
Section 3: Monessen Greyhounds
