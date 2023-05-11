WPIAL softball playoff field set with 75 teams

The WPIAL softball playoff field is set with 75 teams having clinched postseason berths.

The top four teams in each section qualified for the postseason. In 6A, the top six teams qualified.

Here are the teams that will battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.

Class 6A

Set with 6 playoff teams – two byes into the semifinals and two quarterfinals

Seneca Valley Raiders

Hempfield Spartans

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Pine-Richland Rams

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 5A

Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games

Section 1: Shaler Titans

Section 1: North Hills Indians

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers

Section 2: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Moon Tigers

Section 4: Trinity Hillers

Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 4: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes

Section 1: West Mifflin Titans

Section 1: Knoch Knights

Section 1: Indiana Little Indians

Section 1: McKeesport Tigers

Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards

Section 2: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: Montour Spartans

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Hampton Talbots

Section 3: Beaver Bobcats

Class 3A

Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes and no preliminary round games

Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers

Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers

Section 1: Valley Vikings

Section 2: Mohawk Warriors

Section 2: Hopewell Vikings

Section 2: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines

Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3: Yough Cougars

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders

Section 4: South Park Eagles

Section 4: McGuffey Highlanders

Section 4: Seton LaSalle Rebels

• In Section 1, Valley (3-7) and Freeport (3-7) tied for fourth place, but the Vikings win the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Yellowjackets.

Class 2A

Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Laurel Spartans

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen

Section 3: Charleroi Cougars

Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 3: Fort Cherry Rangers

Section 3: Bentworth Bearcats

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes

Section 1: Union Scotties

Section 1: Carlynton Cougars

Section 1: Northgate Flames

Section 1: South Side Rams

Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 2: West Greene Pioneers

Section 2: Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Section 3: Frazier Commodores

Section 3: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 3: Jeannette Jayhawks

Section 3: Monessen Greyhounds