WPIAL standouts named to all-state soccer teams

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 10:35 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco works past Mars’ Mason Meyer to score during the first half of the WPIAL Class AAA championship game on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield (11) celebrates with teammates after defeating Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, in the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer state championship game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky works against Pennridge’s Anna Croyle during the first half of the PIAA Class42A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Michael Sullivan celebrates after scoring the tying goal during the second half opf the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Shady SIde Academy on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

A number of the WPIAL’s brightest stars were recognized Wednesday morning with the unveiling of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams.

Thirteen boys and eight girls from District 7 were selected to the statewide lists, which were not broken down by classification.

Deer Lakes had two selections on the boys side in senior midfielders Michael Sullivan and Devin Murray, while the PIAA champion Mars girls landed three senior representatives in midfielder Ellie Coffield, and forwards Caroline Wroblewski and Gracie Dunaway.

WPIAL boys selections at forward were junior Anthony DiFalco of Franklin Regional, senior Elijah Cincinnati of Trinity, senior D.D. Flowers of Plum, Canon-McMillan senior Joey Fonagy, Seneca Valley senior Zack LaValle, Fox Chapel senior Nate Lazzara, junior Andrew Massucci of Peters Township, junior Eben McIntyre of Charleroi and junior Landon Mohney of Butler.

Midfielders included Shady Side Academy junior Sam Farner and senior Joey Irwin of South Park, while South Fayette senior Chad Eldridge also was picked as a defender.

Sullivan and Murray led the Lancers to a WPIAL Class AA title and PIAA title game appearance.

DiFalco, a two-time selection, had 37 goals and 24 assists to guide the Panthers to a third straight WPIAL Class AAA final, while LaValle led his team to WPIAL and PIAA Class AAAA titles, and McIntyre tallied a WPIAL-best 43 goals.

Fonagy also made the all-state team last season.

For the girls, all-state forwards from the WPIAL were senior Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny and Fox Chapel senior Lucy Ream.

Midfielders on the list included Tessa Dellarose of Brownsville, senior Mackenzie Leeder of Mt. Pleasant and junior Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley.

Coffield, an all-state pick for the second consecutive year, paced Mars to back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA championships with 26 goals and 36 assists. The Planets registered 15 shutouts and allowed just five goals in 19 games. Dunaway added 22 goals and 12 assists.

Schupansky and North Allegheny won a second straight WPIAL Class AAAA title, while Dellarose found the net 33 times.

Coffield and Schupansky are Pitt commits, while Dunaway (Purdue), Ream (Eastern Kentucky), Dellarose (North Carolina) and Leeder (Duquesne) also will play at the Division I college level.

Full boys all-state team here.

Full girls all-state team here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Brownsville, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Mars, Mt. Pleasant