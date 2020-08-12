WPIAL suspends Seton LaSalle assistant baseball coach for recruiting

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | 2:22 PM

A Seton LaSalle assistant baseball coach is facing a yearlong suspension for violating PIAA recruiting rules.

The WPIAL held a hearing Tuesday for assistant coach David Lee and levied a one-year suspension for sharing social media posts enticing students to attend Seton LaSalle for athletic purposes, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

One year is the standard discipline under PIAA rules for recruiting violations. Additionally, the Seton LaSalle athletic administration was censured and the baseball program was placed on probation for one year, Scheuneman said.

“None of the students ended up attending (Seton LaSalle), so there’s no punishment to any student,” she said.

Seton LaSalle athletic director Bill DeBaldo declined comment.

In a separate hearing, the WPIAL declared multi-sport Thomas Jefferson transfer Jordan Mayer eligible, reversing its decision from July 27.

Mayer played football and basketball at Ringgold last school year as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman.

The PIAA postseason ban doesn’t apply because Mayer transferred after his ninth-grade year. Only transfers after the start of 10th grade are ineligible for the postseason.

The WPIAL held a hearing because Ringgold’s administration didn’t approve the transfer paperwork. However, the family successfully argued that the move was work-related, Scheuneman said.

