WPIAL team golf playoffs set

By:

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 2:29 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL team golf playoffs will get underway next Tuesday with 19 Class AAA boys teams playing at semifinal sites Beaver Valley Golf Club in Patterson Heights and The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.

The same number of Class AA boys teams will play to advance out of semifinal tournaments at Indian Run Golf Club in Avella and Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville.

Nine teams will compete at each site with the top three from each advancing to the WPIAL championships Oct. 14 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

Girls teams in Class AAA and AA advanced directly to the WPIAL finals at Cedarbrook.

Defending champions are: Franklin Regional boys (AAA), Sewickley Academy boys (AA), Peters Township girls (AAA) and Greensburg Central Catholic girls (AA).

Here are the full team fields for the postseason:

Boys

Class AAA

Semifinals

Oct. 12

At Beaver Valley Golf Club — Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Central Catholic, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny.

At The Links at Spring Church — Franklin Regional, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Laurel Highlands, Mars, Montour, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Uniontown.

Class AA

Semifinals

Oct. 12

At Indian Run Golf Club — Carmichaels, Hopewell, McGuffey, Neshannock, Northgate, Quaker Valley, Riverside, South Side Area, Waynesburg.

At Meadowink Golf Course — Bishop Canevin, Burrell, Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Riverview, Sewickley Academy, Valley.

…

Girls

Class AAA

Championship

Oct. 14

At Cedarbrook Golf Course — Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Moon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, South Fayette.

Class AA

Championship

Oct. 14

At Cedarbrook Golf Course — Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .