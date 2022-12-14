WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Dec. 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 4:35 PM
Class 3A Team rankings
Pos. Team Record LW
1. Waynesburg (0-0) 1
2. Canon-McMillan (0-0) 3
3. Connellsville (1-0) 4
4. Trinity (3-0) NR
5. Latrobe (2-1) 2
6. Franklin Regional (3-0) 5
7. North Allegheny (4-1) 6
8. Hempfield (0-0) 7
9. Seneca Valley (4-0) NR
10. Plum (4-1) NR
Teams to watch: Butler, Bethel Park, Kiski Area, Penn-Trafford.
Dropped out: Bethel Park (8), Butler (9) and Penn-Trafford (10).
Class 2A Team Rankings
Pos. Team LW
1. Burgettstown (1-0) 1
2. Burrell (1-0) 2
3. Quaker Valley (5-1) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (2-4) 4
5. Highlands (3-1) 5
6. Fort Cherry (4-2) NR
7. Laurel (8-3) 7
8. Southmoreland (4-2) 8
9. Frazier (2-2) 9
10. Valley (5-1) 10
Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin, Beth-Center, Carlynton, Derry Area, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey.
Dropped out: Beth-Center (6).
Pittsburgh City League
Pos. Team Rank LW
1. Carrick (4-6) 1
2. Allderdice (3-2) 2
