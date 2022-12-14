TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Dec. 13, 2022

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 4:35 PM

Class 3A Team rankings

Pos. Team Record LW

1. Waynesburg (0-0) 1

2. Canon-McMillan (0-0) 3

3. Connellsville (1-0) 4

4. Trinity (3-0) NR

5. Latrobe (2-1) 2

6. Franklin Regional (3-0) 5

7. North Allegheny (4-1) 6

8. Hempfield (0-0) 7

9. Seneca Valley (4-0) NR

10. Plum (4-1) NR

Teams to watch: Butler, Bethel Park, Kiski Area, Penn-Trafford.

Dropped out: Bethel Park (8), Butler (9) and Penn-Trafford (10).

Class 2A Team Rankings

Pos. Team LW

1. Burgettstown (1-0) 1

2. Burrell (1-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (5-1) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (2-4) 4

5. Highlands (3-1) 5

6. Fort Cherry (4-2) NR

7. Laurel (8-3) 7

8. Southmoreland (4-2) 8

9. Frazier (2-2) 9

10. Valley (5-1) 10

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin, Beth-Center, Carlynton, Derry Area, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey.

Dropped out: Beth-Center (6).

Pittsburgh City League

Pos. Team Rank LW

1. Carrick (4-6) 1

2. Allderdice (3-2) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

