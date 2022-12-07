WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Dec. 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 5:37 PM
Here are this week’s WPIAL team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record.
Class 3A
1. Waynesburg (0-0)
2. Latrobe (0-0)
3. Canon-McMillan (0-0)
4. Connellsville (0-0)
5. Franklin Regional (0-0)
6. North Allegheny (0-0)
7. Hempfield (0-0)
8. Bethel Park (0-0)
9. Butler (0-0)
10. Penn-Trafford (0-0)
Teams to watch: Seneca Valley, Plum, Kiski Area
Class 2A
1. Burgettstown (0-0)
2. Burrell (0-0)
3. Quaker Valley (0-0)
4. Mt. Pleasant (0-0)
5. Highlands (0-0)
6. Beth-Center (0-0)
7. Laurel (0-0)
8. Southmoreland (0-0)
9. Frazier (1-0)
10. Valley (3-1)
Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin, Keystone Oaks, West Greene
City League
1. Carrick (3-2)
2. Allderdice (3-2)
