WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Dec. 6, 2022

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 5:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal works for a pin in the 106-pound finals at the 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships.

Here are this week’s WPIAL team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record.

Class 3A

1. Waynesburg (0-0)

2. Latrobe (0-0)

3. Canon-McMillan (0-0)

4. Connellsville (0-0)

5. Franklin Regional (0-0)

6. North Allegheny (0-0)

7. Hempfield (0-0)

8. Bethel Park (0-0)

9. Butler (0-0)

10. Penn-Trafford (0-0)

Teams to watch: Seneca Valley, Plum, Kiski Area

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (0-0)

2. Burrell (0-0)

3. Quaker Valley (0-0)

4. Mt. Pleasant (0-0)

5. Highlands (0-0)

6. Beth-Center (0-0)

7. Laurel (0-0)

8. Southmoreland (0-0)

9. Frazier (1-0)

10. Valley (3-1)

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin, Keystone Oaks, West Greene

City League

1. Carrick (3-2)

2. Allderdice (3-2)

