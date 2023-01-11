WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 10, 2023

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 3:00 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone (front) reverses position on Hempfield’s Eli Carr during the 139-pound final of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Trinity (5-0) 1

2. Butler (8-0) 2

3. Connellsville (6-2) 3

4. Waynesburg (7-2) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (3-1) 5

6. Latrobe (5-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (5-0) 7

8. Hempfield (5-3) 8

9. Plum (6-1) 9

10. Norwin (12-1) NR

Out: Seneca Valley (6-4) 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-1), Bethel Park (5-2), Kiski Area (6-7), North Allegheny (8-3), West Allegheny (7-1).

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (4-0) 1

2. Burrell (4-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (9-4) 3

4. Highlands (5-1) 5

5. Laurel (10-4) 6

6. Frazier (5-2) 7

7. Mt. Pleasant (3-5) 4

8. McGuffey (7-2) 10

9. Southmoreland (6-3) 8

10. Montour (2-2) NR

Out: Valley (7-2) 9

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (2-1), Carlynton (6-1), Hopewell (2-0), Jefferson-Morgan (4-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2).

City League

1. Carrick (7-6) 1

2. Allderdice (6-2) 2

