TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 10, 2023

By:
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 3:00 PM

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Trinity (5-0) 1

2. Butler (8-0) 2

3. Connellsville (6-2) 3

4. Waynesburg (7-2) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (3-1) 5

6. Latrobe (5-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (5-0) 7

8. Hempfield (5-3) 8

9. Plum (6-1) 9

10. Norwin (12-1) NR

Out: Seneca Valley (6-4) 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-1), Bethel Park (5-2), Kiski Area (6-7), North Allegheny (8-3), West Allegheny (7-1).

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (4-0) 1

2. Burrell (4-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (9-4) 3

4. Highlands (5-1) 5

5. Laurel (10-4) 6

6. Frazier (5-2) 7

7. Mt. Pleasant (3-5) 4

8. McGuffey (7-2) 10

9. Southmoreland (6-3) 8

10. Montour (2-2) NR

Out: Valley (7-2) 9

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (2-1), Carlynton (6-1), Hopewell (2-0), Jefferson-Morgan (4-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2).

City League

1. Carrick (7-6) 1

2. Allderdice (6-2) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Sports

Westmoreland high school wrestling notebook: Latrobe won’t travel to Virginia
Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup
WPIAL individual wrestling rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter