WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 17, 2023

By:
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 3:08 PM

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Trinity (6-0) 1

2. Butler (13-0) 2

T3. Connellsville (10-4) 3

T3. Waynesburg (8-2) 4

T3. Canon-McMillan (7-2) 5

6. Latrobe (5-2) 6

7. Franklin Regional (6-0) 7

8. Plum (7-1) 9

9. Hempfield (5-3) 8

10. Norwin (13-1) 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-2), Bethel Park (6-2), Kiski Area (7-7), North Allegheny (8-4), West Allegheny (8-1).

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (4-0) 1

2. Burrell (5-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (10-4) 3

4. Highlands (6-1) 4

5. Laurel (11-4) 5

6. Frazier (7-6) 6

7. Mt. Pleasant (4-5) 7

8. McGuffey (8-2) 8

9. Southmoreland (7-3) 9

10. Montour (4-1) 10

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (3-2), Carlynton (5-2), Hopewell (3-1), Indiana (5-2), Jefferson-Morgan (5-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2), Valley (8-2).

City League

1. Carrick (8-6) 1

2. Allderdice (7-2) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

