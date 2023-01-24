WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 1:05 PM
Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.
WPIAL
Class 3A
Rank, team, record, previous
1. Waynesburg (9-2) 3
2. Canon-McMillan (8-2) 3
3. Connellsville (11-4) 3
4. Latrobe (5-2) 6
5. West Allegheny (9-1) NR
6. Butler (18-1) 2
7. Trinity (6-1) 1
8. Plum (8-1) 8
9. Norwin (14-1) 10
10. Hempfield (6-3) 9
Out: Franklin Regional (6-1, 7)
Teams to watch: Bethel Park (6-2), North Allegheny (8-4), Pine-Richland (5-1)
Class 2A
1. Burgettstown (6-0) 1
2. Burrell (7-3) 2
3. Quaker Valley (11-4) 3
4. Highlands (7-1) 4
5. Frazier (8-6) 6
6. McGuffey (9-2) 8
7. Laurel (12-4) 5
8. Mt. Pleasant (5-5) 7
9. Montour (5-1) 10
10. Southmoreland (7-4) 9
Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (7-4), Beth-Center (6-5), Carlynton (6-2), Hopewell (5-1), Jefferson-Morgan (6-2), Valley (8-2)
City League
1. Allderdice (8-2) 2
2. Carrick (8-7) 1
