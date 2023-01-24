WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 24, 2023

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 1:05 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Brandon Krul pins Pine-Richland’s Dominic Ferraro during the 127-pound finals of the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fox Chapel High School.

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg (9-2) 3

2. Canon-McMillan (8-2) 3

3. Connellsville (11-4) 3

4. Latrobe (5-2) 6

5. West Allegheny (9-1) NR

6. Butler (18-1) 2

7. Trinity (6-1) 1

8. Plum (8-1) 8

9. Norwin (14-1) 10

10. Hempfield (6-3) 9

Out: Franklin Regional (6-1, 7)

Teams to watch: Bethel Park (6-2), North Allegheny (8-4), Pine-Richland (5-1)

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (6-0) 1

2. Burrell (7-3) 2

3. Quaker Valley (11-4) 3

4. Highlands (7-1) 4

5. Frazier (8-6) 6

6. McGuffey (9-2) 8

7. Laurel (12-4) 5

8. Mt. Pleasant (5-5) 7

9. Montour (5-1) 10

10. Southmoreland (7-4) 9

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (7-4), Beth-Center (6-5), Carlynton (6-2), Hopewell (5-1), Jefferson-Morgan (6-2), Valley (8-2)

City League

1. Allderdice (8-2) 2

2. Carrick (8-7) 1

