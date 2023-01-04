TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 3, 2023

By:
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 4:36 PM

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

1. Trinity (4-0) 1

2. Butler (7-0) 2

3. Connellsville (2-0) 4

4. Waynesburg (6-2) 3

5. Canon-McMillan (2-1) 5

6. Latrobe (3-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 7

8. Hempfield (5-2) 8

9. Plum (5-1) 10

10. Seneca Valley (4-2) 9

Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-0), Bethel Park (4-2), Norwin (11-1).

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (3-0) 1

2. Burrell (3-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (8-4) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4

5. Highlands (3-1) 5

6. Laurel (9-3) 6

7. Frazier (4-2) 7

8. Southmoreland (5-3) 9

10. McGuffey (6-2) 10

9. Valley (6-2) 8

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (1-1), Carlynton (4-2), Hopewell (2-0), Jefferson-Morgan (3-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2), Montour (3-0).

City League

1. Carrick (6-6) 1

2. Allderdice (5-2) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

