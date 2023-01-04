WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 3, 2023

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 4:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Julian Bertucci works to pin Kiski Area’s Amari McNeil at 121 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

1. Trinity (4-0) 1

2. Butler (7-0) 2

3. Connellsville (2-0) 4

4. Waynesburg (6-2) 3

5. Canon-McMillan (2-1) 5

6. Latrobe (3-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 7

8. Hempfield (5-2) 8

9. Plum (5-1) 10

10. Seneca Valley (4-2) 9

Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-0), Bethel Park (4-2), Norwin (11-1).

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (3-0) 1

2. Burrell (3-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (8-4) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4

5. Highlands (3-1) 5

6. Laurel (9-3) 6

7. Frazier (4-2) 7

8. Southmoreland (5-3) 9

10. McGuffey (6-2) 10

9. Valley (6-2) 8

Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (1-1), Carlynton (4-2), Hopewell (2-0), Jefferson-Morgan (3-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2), Montour (3-0).

City League

1. Carrick (6-6) 1

2. Allderdice (5-2) 2

