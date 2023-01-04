WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 4:36 PM
Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.
WPIAL
Class 3A
1. Trinity (4-0) 1
2. Butler (7-0) 2
3. Connellsville (2-0) 4
4. Waynesburg (6-2) 3
5. Canon-McMillan (2-1) 5
6. Latrobe (3-1) 6
7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 7
8. Hempfield (5-2) 8
9. Plum (5-1) 10
10. Seneca Valley (4-2) 9
Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-0), Bethel Park (4-2), Norwin (11-1).
Class 2A
1. Burgettstown (3-0) 1
2. Burrell (3-0) 2
3. Quaker Valley (8-4) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4
5. Highlands (3-1) 5
6. Laurel (9-3) 6
7. Frazier (4-2) 7
8. Southmoreland (5-3) 9
10. McGuffey (6-2) 10
9. Valley (6-2) 8
Teams to watch: Albert Gallatin (1-1), Carlynton (4-2), Hopewell (2-0), Jefferson-Morgan (3-1), Keystone Oaks (6-2), Montour (3-0).
City League
1. Carrick (6-6) 1
2. Allderdice (5-2) 2
