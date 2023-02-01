TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 31, 2023

By:
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 4:31 PM

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg (10-2) 1

2. Canon-McMillan (10-2) 2

3. Connellsville (12-4) 3

4. Latrobe (6-2) 4

5. West Allegheny (10-1) 5

6. Butler (19-1) 6

7. Trinity (6-2) 7

8. Plum (9-1) 8

9. Franklin Regional (7-1) NR

10. North Allegheny (10-4) NR

Out: 9. Norwin (14-2), 10. Hempfield (6-4)

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (11-0) 1

2. Burrell (8-3) 2

3. Quaker Valley (12-4) 3

4. Highlands (8-1) 4

5. Frazier (9-6) 5

6. McGuffey (10-2) 6

7. Laurel (13-4) 7

8. Mt. Pleasant (10-5) 8

9. Montour (6-1) 9

10. Southmoreland (8-4) 10

City League

1. Allderdice (10-2) 1

2. Carrick (9-8) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

