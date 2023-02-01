WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 31, 2023

By:

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 4:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jabari Lewis works to defeat Knoch’s Cameron Elliot at 139 pounds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Knoch High School.

Here are this week’s WPIAL and City League team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg (10-2) 1

2. Canon-McMillan (10-2) 2

3. Connellsville (12-4) 3

4. Latrobe (6-2) 4

5. West Allegheny (10-1) 5

6. Butler (19-1) 6

7. Trinity (6-2) 7

8. Plum (9-1) 8

9. Franklin Regional (7-1) NR

10. North Allegheny (10-4) NR

Out: 9. Norwin (14-2), 10. Hempfield (6-4)

Class 2A

1. Burgettstown (11-0) 1

2. Burrell (8-3) 2

3. Quaker Valley (12-4) 3

4. Highlands (8-1) 4

5. Frazier (9-6) 5

6. McGuffey (10-2) 6

7. Laurel (13-4) 7

8. Mt. Pleasant (10-5) 8

9. Montour (6-1) 9

10. Southmoreland (8-4) 10

City League

1. Allderdice (10-2) 1

2. Carrick (9-8) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .